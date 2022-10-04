News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk care homes residents get carried away during retro sports day

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:00 PM October 4, 2022
Wheely speedy - team members from across Suffolk competing in the wheelbarrow racing

Wheely speedy - team members from across Suffolk competing in the wheelbarrow racing - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

A retro sports day has pitted care home residents from 11 homes against each other in a spot of friendly competition 

Wheelbarrow races, a tug of war and a managers versus deputy managers contest were among the event's participants took part in in the hope of being crowned the overall winner.

Each of the participating Care UK homes donned its own team outfits, ranging from matching-coloured T-shirts to wacky fancy dress costumes, in which they competed in a number of events. 

Wicked good fun - the Mills Meadow 'Red Devils' getting into the team spirit

Wicked good fun - the Mills Meadow 'Red Devils' getting into the team spirit - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

There were also events designed specifically to enable residents to join in the fun, including a bean bag toss and ball dribble challenge. 

Margaret Tobin, a resident at Mills Meadow, in Framlingham, said: “I had a wonderful time being part of all the action and excitement – I even won the bean bag toss, which I’m really proud of! 

“It was lovely to mix with the other homes, and I loved seeing everyone’s outfits – the superhero costumes and tutus were my favourites.” 

Residents and team members from Glastonbury Court care home showing off their heroic sportsmanship

Residents and team members from Glastonbury Court care home showing off their heroic sportsmanship - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Rebecca Calver, the manager at Mills Meadow, said that the sports day not only provided a lot of laughter and enjoyment for residents but also allowed them to “meet and mingle with lots of new faces”, while helping keep them active. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

People walking along Walberswick beach in Suffolk

'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Picture of a chocolate cake on sale at café

7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon