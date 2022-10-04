Suffolk care homes residents get carried away during retro sports day

Wheely speedy - team members from across Suffolk competing in the wheelbarrow racing - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

A retro sports day has pitted care home residents from 11 homes against each other in a spot of friendly competition

Wheelbarrow races, a tug of war and a managers versus deputy managers contest were among the event's participants took part in in the hope of being crowned the overall winner.

Each of the participating Care UK homes donned its own team outfits, ranging from matching-coloured T-shirts to wacky fancy dress costumes, in which they competed in a number of events.

Wicked good fun - the Mills Meadow 'Red Devils' getting into the team spirit - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

There were also events designed specifically to enable residents to join in the fun, including a bean bag toss and ball dribble challenge.

Margaret Tobin, a resident at Mills Meadow, in Framlingham, said: “I had a wonderful time being part of all the action and excitement – I even won the bean bag toss, which I’m really proud of!

“It was lovely to mix with the other homes, and I loved seeing everyone’s outfits – the superhero costumes and tutus were my favourites.”

Residents and team members from Glastonbury Court care home showing off their heroic sportsmanship - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Rebecca Calver, the manager at Mills Meadow, said that the sports day not only provided a lot of laughter and enjoyment for residents but also allowed them to “meet and mingle with lots of new faces”, while helping keep them active.