Will carers still visit homes in Suffolk amid coronavirus crisis?

Care patients across Suffolk have been reassured that their health needs will still be met – even if they are self-isolating, but could start seeing some changes soon.

Suffolk County Council’s adult social care team issued a statement on Wednesday which confirmed that those who had carers visit them in their homes would continue to do so.

Councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care, said: “These are unprecedented times and our care providers are reacting to an ever changing situation with confidence and unwavering compassion. I’d like to thank them for their incredible commitment and dedication.

“The county council is taking advice directly from the Government and health guidelines.

“We are working very closely with our care providers and are redeploying our staff to support our front line services as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

“I would like to reassure people that those who are self-isolating and have care needs will still receive the necessary levels of care. Keeping people safe and healthy is our priority.

“If the individual receiving care and support has symptoms of COVID-19, then the risk of transmission will be minimised through safe working procedures.

“Care workers have been advised to use personal protective equipment for activities that bring them into close personal contact, such as washing and bathing.

“Suffolk Family Carers have also been in regular contact with carers to ensure they are supported during this time.”

But while carers are still on hand, the council confirmed that it may not be able to keep day care activities going on the same timetable, and some may find their care is given by a different provider.

According to the council, those people whose care is changing will receive a call or visit either from their current provider or SCC’s Home First team.

Suffolk Family Carers confirmed its regular workshops and events were being cancelled, and staff are being advised to employ social distancing measures.

The service said “We will continue with as near normal service as possible however this will primarily be via email, live chat, telephone call and video call. We will be contacting impacted carers in the coming days to rearrange appointments as necessary.”

The latest guidance for carers is available on the website here.

