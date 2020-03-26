E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Incredible’ carers hailed for efforts during Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 18:45 26 March 2020

Suffolk has been urged to recognise the efforts of carers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk has been urged to recognise the efforts of carers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

The efforts of carers during the coronavirus lockdown are being recognised by social care chiefs – and the public is being urged to show its support too.

Beccy Hopfensperger, adult care cabinet member at Suffolk County Council, said the efforts of carers had been 'incredible'. Picture: SCC/SIMON LEEBeccy Hopfensperger, adult care cabinet member at Suffolk County Council, said the efforts of carers had been 'incredible'. Picture: SCC/SIMON LEE

This evening the country will hold a round of applause at 8pm in recognition of the work of NHS employees, with people asked to extend their gratitude to carers during that time too.

Among the duties Suffolk carers have been required to do during the Covid-19 lockdown have been essential shopping trips to buy groceries for patients, preparing and serving meals, and carrying out essential daily chores.

They have also continued to offer care for patients – even those who may be in isolation, helping with personal hygiene and handling and disposing of rubbish for people.

Councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care at Suffolk County Council, said: “I will wholeheartedly be joining in with the rest of the nation this evening to applaud our fantastic NHS at 8pm this evening.

“It is right that we show them our support and appreciation for all their tireless work. I will also be remembering all our unsung heroes.

“Our care workers who are visiting people in their homes to provide them with essential care, those working in our care and nursing homes who are supporting their residents through these worrying times.

“Our social workers who are continuing to support those people who need them now more than ever, our carers looking after our vulnerable children, and our wonderful family carers who continue to put the needs of their own loved ones above their own needs.

“These incredible people are showing great strength and dedication to others and are often doing this quietly in the background, just getting on and doing what needs to be done.

“Each and every one of them deserves to feel the support of the rest of the nation.”

Where needed, carers are using personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of the spread of infections.

The council last week confirmed patients in need would still be receiving care – even if they were self-isolating – but did say there could be changes to the timetables depending on availability of staff.

Patients who will see any changes are being contacted directly.

