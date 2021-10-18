£1m renovation works on Suffolk castle will change appearance but avoid 'uncertain future'
- Credit: English Heritage Photo Library
A £1million conservation project to protect Orford Castle has been unveiled by English Heritage.
The 12th century castle is made of mudstone ‘septaria’, which has been slowly eroding, and the proposal is to apply a layer of lime render to the outside of the keep.
The decision follows 13 years of research, trials and consultation to find the best way to protect the castle’s deteriorating external walls and delicate stonework from the elements.
The castle walls were constructed almost 1,000 years ago using a delicate local mudstone, known as 'septaria', which has been deteriorating since the 16th century.
The conservation project is expected to begin next year with ongoing support and expertise from Historic England.
You may also want to watch:
Conservation Trials
Conservation trials first began in 2008, and since then, over a decade of research has concluded that it is neither possible nor practical to replace the stone on a like-for-like basis and alternative methods of conservation have had to be considered.
Most Read
- 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
- 2 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault
- 4 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
- 5 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
- 6 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
- 7 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
- 8 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
- 9 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
- 10 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip
This is partly due to the difficulty in obtaining septaria – a process which would involve the detrimental environmental impact of dredging estuaries – but also due to the poor attributes of the mudstone for construction.
The Proposal
Now, with support from Historic England, English Heritage has commissioned a project to add lime render to the facing of the keep, for which the charity has submitted a planning application.
If approved, the project will be taken forward by a team of experts within the charity and historic building conservation professionals.
Trials indicate that, while the lime render will initially appear light and creamy in colour, it will deepen and darken over the years, making a more sympathetic appearance to Orford’s environment.
Shelley Garland, senior properties curator English Heritage East, said: “We know how important Orford Castle keep is to local residents in the Orford area, and we are, of course, mindful that the works will lead to a change of appearance to the beloved castle.
"However, if we don’t take action now, future generations will lose this important piece of heritage in Suffolk.
Will Fletcher, development advice team leader for Historic England in the East of England, said: “We recognise it is an important part of the national collection but also a significant local landmark.
"Without this important investment the castle would face an uncertain future.”