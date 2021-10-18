News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

£1m renovation works on Suffolk castle will change appearance but avoid 'uncertain future'

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 3:35 PM October 18, 2021   
Orford Castle

English Heritage is to host drop-in sessions for local people to learn more about the conservation work that will take place at Orford Castle - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library

A £1million conservation project to protect Orford Castle has been unveiled by English Heritage.

The 12th century castle is made of mudstone ‘septaria’, which has been slowly eroding, and the proposal is to apply a layer of lime render to the outside of the keep.

Orford Castle renovations

The works also mean that, for the first time in years, visitors will have access to the grounds around the castle, which, due to the crumbling septaria, are currently fenced off - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library

The decision follows 13 years of research, trials and consultation to find the best way to protect the castle’s deteriorating external walls and delicate stonework from the elements.

The castle walls were constructed almost 1,000 years ago using a delicate local mudstone, known as 'septaria', which has been deteriorating since the 16th century. 

The conservation project is expected to begin next year with ongoing support and expertise from Historic England.

You may also want to watch:

Conservation Trials

Conservation trials first began in 2008, and since then, over a decade of research has concluded that it is neither possible nor practical to replace the stone on a like-for-like basis and alternative methods of conservation have had to be considered.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  2. 2 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault
  1. 4 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
  2. 5 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  3. 6 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
  4. 7 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
  5. 8 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
  6. 9 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
  7. 10 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip

This is partly due to the difficulty in obtaining septaria – a process which would involve the detrimental environmental impact of dredging estuaries – but also due to the poor attributes of the mudstone for construction.

Orford Castle

While researching, good evidence was uncovered to indicate that, once built, the septaria was covered in a lime mortar, so the conservation work could bring the castle’s appearance closer to its original glory than most people would think - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Proposal

Now, with support from Historic England, English Heritage has commissioned a project to add lime render to the facing of the keep, for which the charity has submitted a planning application.

If approved, the project will be taken forward by a team of experts within the charity and historic building conservation professionals.

Trials indicate that, while the lime render will initially appear light and creamy in colour, it will deepen and darken over the years, making a more sympathetic appearance to Orford’s environment.

Shelley Garland, senior properties curator English Heritage East, said: “We know how important Orford Castle keep is to local residents in the Orford area, and we are, of course, mindful that the works will lead to a change of appearance to the beloved castle.

"However, if we don’t take action now, future generations will lose this important piece of heritage in Suffolk.

Will Fletcher, development advice team leader for Historic England in the East of England, said: “We recognise it is an important part of the national collection but also a significant local landmark.

"Without this important investment the castle would face an uncertain future.”

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

Suffolk Live

US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

Timothy Bradford

person