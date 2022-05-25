Cobwebs spotted covering entire trees across Suffolk

Gallery

The caterpillar cobwebs have taken over trees and hedges across Suffolk - Credit: Karl Kelner

An infestation of cobwebs has taken over many hedgerows across Suffolk and have been stopping people in their tracks.

The webbings, which are believed to have been made by a species of micro ermine moth caterpillars, were first spotted in East Anglia earlier this month.

The unusual spectacle completely takes over hedgerows and bushes and are made by the caterpillars to protect themselves from predatory birds as they prepare to chrysalis into moths.

The cobwebs have completely taken over entire trees - Credit: Archant

The cobweb is believed to be made by a species of micro ermine moth caterpillars - Credit: Andy Boxall

Whole sections of hedgerows and sometimes even entire trees, have been draped with the webbing, and some of which have been stripped of their leaves.

The phenomenon has been spotted across Suffolk including in Sudbury, Orford, Diss, Risby, Red Lodge and Coddenham.

The cobwebs tend to last between May and June before they slowly start to disappear through the summer months until the adult moths set flight later on in the year.