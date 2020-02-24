E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for autistic children to get support weeks earlier than they do now

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 February 2020

Plans for better autism support in Suffolk have been outlined by the CCGs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Plans for better autism support in Suffolk have been outlined by the CCGs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

designer491

Health chiefs in Suffolk are planning to put in place autism support services for children weeks earlier than they receive now in a bid combat long waiting times.

You may also want to watch:

Data published last week found just one child last year was assessed for autism within the designated 13 week period, and question marks were raised over the support in places from both health services and schools.

Garry Joyce, deputy director for transformation of children's services at the county's clinical commissioning groups, said a funding bid had been made to health bosses for more staff and resources to clear the backlog of referrals, and outlined plans for parents to get the long-term support much sooner.

He said: "I am in the process of changing the whole system because I don't believe families should have to fight for a diagnosis to get support.

"We also have children on the autism spectrum that aren't severe enough to be diagnosed, and at the moment there is nothing for them.

"This will provide the support at the earliest opportunity."

Mr Joyce said the CCGs want to work with voluntary sector providers on the scheme, which is expected to go out for tender over the coming months and could be fully operational by September.

If successful, the revamp will essentially provide support for parents at the point of referral for an assessment rather than at the stage of a diagnosis.

The average wait for diagnosis currently is 23 weeks - nearly six months, with no support currently in places for families during that time.

It is hoped the overhaul will mean that youngsters can be diagnosed quicker, can be kept in mainstream education where appropriate and helps put in place actions before a child can deteriorate.

Often an autism assessment can include many different health professionals, including occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, psychologists and paediatricians, which can make assessments a lengthy process.

According to the county council, the new speech and language units planned as part of the £45million investment in special educational needs will provide designated support for youngsters with autism, as well as children not on the spectrum but who have speech and language needs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GALLERY: Hundreds defy high winds to jo8in in Tarpley 10/20 races

Hundreds of people braced the cold weather and took part on the Tarpley race in Beyton. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Everything you need to know about Southwold Arts Festival 2020

Opera Babes will be singing at the Southwold Arts Festival this year. Photo: Opera Babes

Snow in June, then a scorching summer for Essex and Suffolk. But who remembers the year?

Wish you were here... Felixstowe beach was scorching on this day in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

New live/work properties given green light for former garden centre

Plans for 20 homes and five live/work units on a former Bramford garden centre given final go-ahead by council. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24