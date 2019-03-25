Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

£2.6million NHS cash for Suffolk to target dangerous link between mental and physical health

25 March, 2019 - 05:16
Generic view inside Ipswich Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Generic view inside Ipswich Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The dangerous link between mental and physical health is to be targeted with £2.6million NHS cash for Suffolk to improve support for people with conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

The county’s clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), which are responsible for buying healthcare services in Suffolk, say more than one in three people with mental ill health also have long-term physical problems.

That, papers ahead of a meeting this week said, can worsen illnesses - with depression shown to exacerbate chronic heart problems and controlling anxiety helping to manage a lung disease sufferer’s shortness of breath.

“A person’s mental and physical healthcare are intrinsically linked,” the papers say.

“There is clear evidence that the presence of a long-term physical health condition markedly increases the risk of a mental health problem and vice versa.

“Left untreated, mental health problems can have a significant impact on the person’s physical health as well as the overall cost of their care.”

But at the moment, the CCGs say, “people often receive their mental health and physical health care in separate services that are rarely coordinated” - something which they admit is “inconvenient for patients”.

Public Health Suffolk has also said more than half of all hospital inpatients have a mental health condition and that “there needs to be more integration between physical and mental health care for people in Suffolk”.

So more money is to be pumped into recruiting 43 extra staff for NHS services, including 19 cognitive behavioural therapists and 14 psychological wellbeing practitioners - with the goal of “ensuring that a person’s mental and physical health needs are valued equally”.

The £898,596 set to be spent in 2019/2020 will particularly target people with chronic heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and diabetes, with another £1.7million due for 2020/2021.

Eugene Staunton, associate director of transformation for mental health at Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and West Suffolk CCG, said: “This is a significant chunk of funding. Patients who traditionally go in to see a diabetes consultant, for example, will now have access to psychological services.

“We’re putting additional resource into it because we know people with mental health conditions are more likely to have physical health issues as well.

“As mental health becomes less taboo, more people are identifying a need for mental health support.

“Demand is increasing year on year and coming through the doors of GP surgeries. This service helps to provide more capacity.”

The additional funding for the the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service is due to be voted on by both Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and West Suffolk CCG’s governing bodies when they meet this week.

Most Read

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Revealed – How an entire Suffolk village signed up to be a film location

Kelsale cum Carlton has become the first entire village to sign up to Screen Suffolk's location database. The lychgate is one of only four in ther country to remain. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Revealed – How an entire Suffolk village signed up to be a film location

Kelsale cum Carlton has become the first entire village to sign up to Screen Suffolk's location database. The lychgate is one of only four in ther country to remain. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It wasn’t to be’ – Eisa after U’s home defeat to Tranmere

Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

£2.6million NHS cash for Suffolk to target dangerous link between mental and physical health

Generic view inside Ipswich Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists