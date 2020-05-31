78% of charity funds raised in Suffolk spent outside the county, research shows

Author and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz OBE is supporting the campaign as patron of Home Start in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Four Suffolk charities have come together to launch a campaign alongside Anthony Horowitz OBE to help ensure charity money remains in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The campaign was launched by Suffolk Mind, Home-Start in Suffolk, Survivors in Transition and 4YP, after research by the Suffolk Community Foundation found an estimated 78% of funds raised in the county are instead spent on projects elsewhere.

The group has teamed up with Home-Start in Suffolk patron Anthony Horowitz OBE and produced a video highlighting the great work done by the four in supporting the community during the pandemic.

All four have adapted their services during the crisis, with Suffolk Mind paying a close eye on the effects of lockdown on people’s mental health, while others have been sharing online resources and carrying out video calls in a bid to ensure Suffolk’s vulnerable continue to receive the help they need.

Lizzy Tuthill, community fundraising coordinator at Suffolk Mind, said: “We are so pleased to have this opportunity to work with other local charities to raise awareness and inform our community about what we all do and how we can come together to help support people in Suffolk.

“At Suffolk Mind, we are adapting and developing new services for those in our county, including our fantastic frontline NHS staff who now have access to counselling and online support from our expert team.

“Donations and support are especially important right now to help us maintain and keep developing these services in response to the changing needs of our community.”

All four charities have called on people across the county to start holding their own fundraising challenges to help raise vital funds.

Last week it was reported 47% of local charities could collapse due to the virus.

Fiona Ellis, co-founder and chief executive at Survivors in Transition, said: “SiT are so pleased to be joining these other amazing Suffolk charities in both reassuring the public that we’re still here, still open and still supporting our respective service users and also to encourage Suffolk residents to think local when donating to a charity.

“We’ve got you - but we need you to support us too and you can do this by donating to one of our amazing charities #SupportUsSuffolk.”