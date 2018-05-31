E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk charities face ‘tsunami of issues’ in post-coronavirus future

PUBLISHED: 17:15 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 02 July 2020

The Open House debate looked at the challenges faced by the voluntary sector in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

The Open House debate looked at the challenges faced by the voluntary sector in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant © 2014

Suffolk charities and voluntary groups faces a “tsunami of issues” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SIMON LEETim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SIMON LEE

That was the warning at this newspaper’s latest Open House webinar today, looking at the future of the sector.

Some of the county’s leading figures spoke about the issues faced.

There was praise for the outstanding job done in Suffolk in the last three months, responding to rising demand in communities. But a number of organisations revealed they had seen their income and volunteering workforce fall significantly during the past three months.

MORE: Donate to Suffolk’s Rebuilding Local Lives appeal, which has been backed by Ed Sheeran

Alan Braithwaite, from Sudbury and District Citizens Advice, said they saw an increase of 30% in the number of clients last month.

Tara Somers, chief executive of Home Start in Suffolk. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHTara Somers, chief executive of Home Start in Suffolk. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

He added that charities across the county face a “tsunami of issues” coming later this year.

He said: “We have been hugely fortunate with our funding being maintained and that is mirrored by some but not by others and we are enormously sympathetic to the people who have lost funding.

“Our big concern is how to service this very rapid growth in demand. We could be seeing a 60% increase in demand in the autumn and of course many of our volunteers are vulnerable so we have an older group who volunteer and they are truly amazing but some of those are quite reluctant to come back to face to face.”

You may also want to watch:

Panellists at the event were Tim Holder from Suffolk Community Foundation, Ann Osborn from Rural Coffee Caravan, Tim Roberts from Kelsale Parish Council, Tara Somers from Home Start in Suffolk, Patsy Johnson from Fresh Start New Beginnings, and Hannah Reid from Community Action Suffolk.

Charities across Suffolk are now aiming to work together to ensure survival for as many of the thousands of charities and voluntary groups that are active in the county as possible.

A recent survey carried out by Community Action Suffolk found that of the organisations that responded, 47% were likely to face closure in a year and 95% said they needed up to £5,000 a month to keep going.

Hannah Reid, director of innovation and business development at Community Action Suffolk said: “It is worrying, we are looking at some pretty phenomenal figures for people to be able to continue responding in the way they have which has been so vital.”

“It is a real challenge that we are facing.”

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation said: “I think one of the most hopeful things that has been said is that the relationship between the public sector and public funding is changing.

“They are now coming to the voluntary sector and not simply commissioning services but actually interacting with the expertise that our voluntary sector has.

“It’s important that we are all in this together and from our community foundation’s perspective, we want to be at the heart of that.”

Tim Roberts, Kelsale Cum Carlton parish councillor said: “We need to be creative and we need to think about how we can really lift our whole community in Suffolk. How do we make Suffolk the most caring county?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for wielding baseball bat with knife screwed into the end

David Armstead and the weapon he wielded outside his flat in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Park and ride services to resume

Colchester's Park and Ride. Picture: EAST NEWS/ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

WATCH: Colchester Zoo’s cheetah cubs explore outside for first time

Colchester Zoo's four cheetah cubs running and playing in their larger outdoor area for the first time. Picture: TOM SMITH/ COLCHESTER ZOO