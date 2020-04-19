E-edition Read the EADT online edition
60% of charities could collapse in a year without extra funding

PUBLISHED: 08:10 20 April 2020

Christine Abraham of Community Action Suffolk Photo: CAS

Many local charities could be facing financial collapse in the next 12 months unless they get extra funding.

That’s the warning in Suffolk as the coronavirus crisis wipes out regular fundraising activities – at a time when demand for charity services is soaring.

Chris Abraham, chief executive of Community Action Suffolk, said: “While I am pleased to see the VCSE (voluntary, community and social enterprise) sector and its current plight acknowledged nationally over the last couple of weeks, we also fear that many of our county’s crucial organisations will continue to struggle in the months beyond lockdown.

“A recent Covid-19 Impact Survey of the sector showed we could lose around 60% of the sector within 12 months and 30% within 6 months without additional funding now.

“Our sector’s future is fragile, yet vital during these times. We are working with partners across the system and will continue to support initiatives like the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund to ensure these services are equipped to continue now and in the future.”

Sally Longmate, chief executive of Suffolk Association of Local Councils, said: “Our town and parish councils are doing all they can to address the immediate needs of their community at this time of national crisis.

“Many will have already been supported by our local voluntary organisations to achieve this.

“We need to continue to support them and each other, with more visible issues like emergency food provision and helping to support the lonely and isolated as they spend the coming weeks alone at home. “The Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund has been set up to enable Suffolk people to give centrally to support local charities and community groups.

“Together we can give to help local people facing these issues and perhaps some of the more hidden challenges like domestic violence, addiction, family crisis and bereavement. Please do support this fund if you are able to do so.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

• You can donate to the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund

• Or you can call the giving hotline on 01473 786911, or send a text donation to 70085. To give £5 quote 5SuffolkCrisis, £10 quote 10SuffolkCrisis or £20 quote 20SuffolkCrisis. Texts cost the donation you have made plus one standard rate message.

• Funding is available to help their local neighbourhood schemes, community groups and charities who are supporting people through this crisis. Visit the website

• If you need urgent help, call Suffolk’s ‘Home, But Not Alone’ helpline on 0800 876 6926. It is open 9am to 5pm, every day.

