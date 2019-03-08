Suffolk charity needs further funding to save one of its services

A Suffolk-based charity which provides end-of-life care and support to disadvantaged young people will be forced to axe one of its services if it does not raise £2,850.

Eden Rose Community Trust, which maintains town centre woodlands in both Sudbury and Ipswich, launched its new not-for-profit social enterprise last month to grow its nature-based education services.

The charity requires a minimum of £40,000 investment to continue its essential work supporting thousands of young people in Suffolk.

Jo Brooks, founder of the charity, said Eden Rose would be forced to end its Ipswich-based woodland programme if a further £2,850 is not raised.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone that has invested so far but we are currently sitting at £37,150 so still have a little way to go.

"We are asking the local community to support our cause by becoming members of The Eden-Rose Community.

"If we don't make the final £2,850 then we are going to have to stop our education services. If we reach the target given to us by Power to Change, any money we receive over that will be match funded. "This will help build a much needed new workshop for children."

Currently the charity works with more than 100 disadvantaged youngsters a month, including those with learning disabilities, behavioural and mental health challenges or with drug and gang-related issues,

The education programme offers bespoke woodwork, woodland conservation and bushcraft sessions along with team building and problem-solving.

The service helps youngsters prepare for the world of work.

"If we have to stop our outdoor-led education services it will break my heart," added Ms Brooks. "We're desperate to raise the final £2,850 required to help these young people, who have often had everyone else give up on them."

Individuals, groups and businesses can invest from £50 to £8,000, in increments of £50.

To become a member visit www.ercommunity.co.uk, call 0800 7723 755 or email jo@ercommunity.co.uk