'We now have the perfect facilty' Wellbeing charity celebrates its new headquarters

An emotional wellbeing charity’s new premises in Sudbury will allow it to “meet the ever growing demand” for its services, according to its co-founder.

The Just Talk Campaign has officially opened its new headquarters at the former Suffolk Free Press newspaper offices in Borehamgate Precinct.

Just Talk was launched by psychotherapist Glenda Roberts and counsellor Sharon Kendall in 2016 following a number of suicides in the Sudbury area, and received charitable status last year.

The campaign offers support to people needing help with their emotional well-being and holds free monthly drop-in sessions where people can discuss issues without needing to book an appointment.

The campaign also offers affordable one-to-one counselling services, and the charity has already helped many people to cope with their problems.

But demand for the charity’s service is now so high it has left its Exploring U Wellbeing Centre in Station Road and officially opened its new three-storey home on Saturday, November 24.

Dignitaries including James Cartlidge MP and Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres attended the grand opening and were joined by members of staff from the Just Talk team.

Ms Roberts said: “We are thrilled to be officially opening our new home, which will help us meet the ever growing demand for our services.

“There is not a day goes by where someone comes and asks us for help. Now we will have enough space to ensure we can meet the ever growing demand for the service ensuring any local person struggling with their emotional well-being will receive the support they need.”

The charity’s new home has been completely redecorated and consists of a shop fronted reception area and rooms for drop-in sessions, counselling and training. There is also kitchen and toilet facilities within the building.

Ms Roberts added: “We having been working extremely hard to get the new premises set-up and fit for purpose and we look forward to showing people what we have created.

“We now have the perfect facility from which the charity can continue to grow.

“The new premises is a fabulous community base where people who may be suffering with their emotional well-being can come and seek support in a safe and friendly environment.”