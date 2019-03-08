Suffolk Family Carers scoops national award

Left to right: Sally Reed, Sue Green, Tracy Alexander, Hannah Barton, Dionne Smith, Suzy Jackson, Emily Meadow, Kirsten Alderson, Jane O'Shea from Suffolk Family Carers Picture: LISA BRETHERICK © Lisa Bretherick

A Suffolk charity that supports unpaid carers across the county has scooped a national award for its work in the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Family Carers is one of ten organisations to be given a GSK Impact Award, which recognises small and medium charities for their work to improve people’s health and wellbeing in communities in the UK.

The charity was selected from 370 organisations and will receive £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support provided by The King’s Fund.

Suffolk Family Carers supported over 1,700 young carers in the county last year.

It also established an awards scheme for schools which puts support in place for pupils who look after a family member.

A total of 90 schools and colleges have signed up, with a further 155 welcoming the charity into the schools to deliver one-to-ones or drop-in sessions.

Kirsten Alderson, chief executive of Suffolk Family Carers, said: “The GSK IMPACT Awards is a wonderful opportunity for the charitable sector to evaluate and showcase its achievements.

“To be selected as one of the winning charities and therefore recognised for the impact of our work in improving health and wellbeing in local communities is a huge honour.

“The positive impact of this award for our organisation, family carers, health professionals, schools, statutory services and partner voluntary sector organisations is immeasurable and we are delighted to be part of it.”

Katie Pinnock, director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: “Suffolk Family Carers is doing fantastic work supporting people of all ages and backgrounds who care for a family member. “The large number of people the charity helps every year demonstrates the huge level of need and importance of its work. “The judges were impressed with the organisation’s strong partnerships. By working with hospitals, schools and GPs they have been able to identify people who might have otherwise slipped through the net and help them get the support they need.”