Group that sends 400,000 tools to Africa a year seeks new members

A Suffolk charity that has been helping to provide tools to impoverished African communities for nearly 40 years is appealing for volunteers as it looks to double in size.

Ipswich-based Tools with a Mission (TWAM) was started in 1984 and became an independent charity 18 years ago with the aim to help countries where important tools were in short supply.

Currently, TWAM sends around 400,000 individual donated tools every year and in 2019, the donations included 3,000 sewing machines.

The volunteers help by unloading tool deliveries from TWAM’s van teams, sorting tools into appropriate categories, refurbishing tools and packing kits, as well as helping out in the office and loading containers.

There are 250 volunteer collectors based around the country who help to bring in the tools and five van teams to transport the donations.

With a new TWAM centre opening in Rugby it plans to double the number of tools sent.

James Noble, who works in fundraising and communications for the charity, said the tools went to African skills training centres where people learned how to use them to start their own enterprises, a lifeline in helping them to escape poverty.

The goods could go to any African country and recent recipients included Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while next year Malawi is set to benefit.

Mr Noble said: “The skills centres target the absolutely most vulnerable members of the community. They could be girls who were prostitutes at 14 and street children who could not afford a basic kit.

“They have a meeting to get them started, but they are the ones that put in the work. Once they receive this kit it is up to them to start their own businesses. We enable them to get going and they create their future with it.”

Trevor Maynard, the Ipswich refurbishment centre manager, said: “Volunteering with TWAM gives people a sense of purpose in a diverse, friendly environment.

“The end result is changing people’s lives, so volunteers feel very satisfied with their work. Volunteers realise that they are making a difference and changing lives. Everyone has something to offer, however small it may be.”

An open day will be held for anyone interested in volunteering on Wednesday October 5 from 10am-4pm at TWAM’s Ipswich Headquarters, 2 Bailey Close, Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, Ipswich, IP2 0UD.

Visitors will be given guided tours of the centre and will be encouraged to speak to members of staff and other volunteers to find out more about the TWAM volunteering experience, with plenty of tea and cake available.

Anyone interested in attending can simply pop into the centre to learn more about the charity’s work.