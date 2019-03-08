Heavy Showers

Quiz night in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate Headway anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 April 2019

Suffolk Headway works with people who have suffered head injuries, including using dogs to help with rehabilitation. Picture: Rob Howarth Photography

Suffolk Headway works with people who have suffered head injuries, including using dogs to help with rehabilitation. Picture: Rob Howarth Photography

RobHowarthPhotography00447768285551

A charity quiz night is being held in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday April 11 to celebrate Headway Suffolk’s fifth anniversary and raise funds for the important charity.

Headway Suffolk was established in the county five years agoHeadway Suffolk was established in the county five years ago

Headway supports local adults with acquired brain injuries and neurological conditions, as well as their families, in their recovery through its extensive range of rehabilitation, therapy and support services.

It will be marking its fifth anniversary in the county with the quiz night at its premises at St George’s House in Olding Road, on Thursday April 11, next to the West Suffolk Council car park.

The event costs £10 per person, which includes a cold buffet and refreshments, with teams of up to four people. Places are limited and teams are advised to book as soon as possible.

There will be prizes and a raffle.

To book your place, contact David Crane from the charity on 01284 702535.

