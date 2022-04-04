Cause supporting isolated communities given £385,000 grant

A Suffolk charity has won £385,000 in funding from the National Lottery.

Rural Coffee Caravan, based in Diss, tackles loneliness and isolation in Suffolk and has said it will use the money over five years to benefit vulnerable people across Suffolk and those living in the most rurally isolated communities.

The charity sets up over 200 village visits per year and, since 2003, has become well known for its range of special events and services designed to support people in rural areas.

The Rural Coffee Caravan has won a grant from the National Lottery of nearly £400,000 - Credit: Archant

According to the charity's website, in these areas there are "fewer opportunities to meet and connect with other people for conversation or mutual support."

The charity said that the National Lottery grant will enable it to: "increase the number of village connections, expand their reach among support agencies and with hosts of 'More Than A Shop' and 'Meet Up Mondays' venues, to increase the number of C-A-F-E (“Coffee And Friends Events”) and to recruit more volunteers."

Ann Osborn, CEO of The Rural Coffee Caravan. - Credit: Simon Parker

Ann Osborn, CEO of Rural Coffee Caravan said: “This grant has come at just the right time, enabling us to build on the work we did throughout the pandemic in helping to connect communities and overcome the challenges and loneliness of rural isolation.

"We are enormously thankful to The National Lottery Community Fund and feel excited about realising our ambitions to make a difference to even more people’s lives.”