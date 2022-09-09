People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Charles became King after the death of the Queen - Credit: Archant

The reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed in towns across Suffolk this Sunday after the death of the Queen.

In line with royal protocols, the formal announcement of the new monarch – known as the proclamation of the accession – will be made from St James Palace and at the Royal Exchange in London.

The same proclamation will then be read in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh on Sunday.

The first reading in Suffolk will be from Ipswich Town Hall at 1pm on Sunday, with crowds expected to gather on the Cornhill.

Mayors, community leaders, dignitaries and other public figures will gather on the steps of the Town Hall to hear Major Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the High Sheriff of Suffolk, read the proclamation.

Military representatives based in Suffolk from the Royal Navy, the Army and the RAF will form a guard of honour at the steps of Ipswich Town Hall.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, Royal Navy Association, Suffolk Regiment and the RAF Association and will display their colours, while the Leiston Royal British Legion band will play music, including the national anthem.

Ahead of the proclamation, the Lord-Lieutenant for Suffolk, Clare Countess of Euston, will address the crowd and a short service of affirmation from the Bishop of Ipswich and St Edmundsbury, The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, will follow the reading.

Each mayor attending the proclamation service will be presented with a scroll containing the words that will then be delivered to 23 towns across Suffolk.

Clare, Countess of Euston, said: "Sunday will be a truly significant moment in the history of our nation and Suffolk is ready to play its role in making it a special memory for thousands of people.

"If you can, I would urge you to attend an event so that we can mark the beginning of the reign of His Majesty the King together.

"Whether at the county proclamation in Ipswich or a local event in one of twenty three towns across Suffolk, I hope there is an opportunity for everyone."

The 23 local proclamations of the accession will be held in the following towns at 3.30pm on Sunday: