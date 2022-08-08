Search for missing man who planned 70-mile walk home still ongoing

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen almost two months ago - Credit: Suffolk police

The search for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen almost two months ago after he planned a 70-mile walk home is still on going, police have confirmed.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen.

He had told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip.

Mr Thacker has been described as a white male, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand.

Mr Thacker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.