Celebrity chef visits Suffolk hotel for special event

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2021   
Raymond Blanc, centre, with Alan Paton and Matthew Dryden at the British Apples and Pears event

Raymond Blanc, centre, with Alan Paton and Matthew Dryden at the British Apples and Pears event - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Resort

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc visited Stoke by Nayland Resort to welcome the apple and pear season - and enjoyed a meal prepared in his honour.

The resort and sister company Boxford (Suffolk) Farms hosted an event organised by industry body British Apples and Pears. 

As president of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, Raymond Blanc shared the release of the Royal Agricultural University’s sustainability report.

Robert Rendall, Susanna Rendall, Raymond Blanc and Carmella Mayer at the event in Stoke by Nayland

Robert Rendall, Susanna Rendall, Raymond Blanc and Carmella Mayer at the event in Stoke by Nayland - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Resort

Award-winning executive chef Alan Paton and colleague Matthew Dryden created a special apple-and-pear-themed menu at Stoke by Nayland Golf, Spa & Lodges Resort.

Mr Paton said: "It was an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to create and cook a menu for Raymond Blanc.

"He is a chef that I have admired for many years and, when talking to him, his passion for food and British produce shines through."

An apples and pears themed menu created by Alan Paton for the event

An apples and pears themed menu created by Alan Paton and Matthew Dryden for the event - Credit: Stoke by Nayland Resort

Dishes, which were praised by the famous guest, included Gala apple braised pork belly open sandwich with maple glazed pancetta crackling and Braeburn apple and Baron Bigod bread and butter pudding.

Guests also put on their wellies for a tour of the Boxford (Suffolk) Farms orchards.

