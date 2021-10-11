Celebrity chef visits Suffolk hotel for special event
- Credit: Stoke by Nayland Resort
Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc visited Stoke by Nayland Resort to welcome the apple and pear season - and enjoyed a meal prepared in his honour.
The resort and sister company Boxford (Suffolk) Farms hosted an event organised by industry body British Apples and Pears.
As president of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, Raymond Blanc shared the release of the Royal Agricultural University’s sustainability report.
Award-winning executive chef Alan Paton and colleague Matthew Dryden created a special apple-and-pear-themed menu at Stoke by Nayland Golf, Spa & Lodges Resort.
Mr Paton said: "It was an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to create and cook a menu for Raymond Blanc.
"He is a chef that I have admired for many years and, when talking to him, his passion for food and British produce shines through."
Dishes, which were praised by the famous guest, included Gala apple braised pork belly open sandwich with maple glazed pancetta crackling and Braeburn apple and Baron Bigod bread and butter pudding.
Guests also put on their wellies for a tour of the Boxford (Suffolk) Farms orchards.