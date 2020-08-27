Which pharmacies are open on bank holiday Monday?

Chemist opening hours will be altered on the August bank holiday Monday, so make sure you know when you can visit your local with our handy guide.

Pharmacies can provide health advice to avoid people calling on A&E simply because a GP surgery is closed.

Listed below are all the opening times of pharmacies across Suffolk and north Essex on Monday, August 31.

Aldeburgh

• Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am to 3pm.

Braintree

• Boots, 7 George YaRoad, Sandpit Lane, 10am to 4pm.

Brightlingsea

• Boots, 52 Victoria Place, 10am to 2pm.

Bury St Edmunds

• Asda, Western Way, 9am to 6pm.

• Boots, 11-13 Cornhill, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

• Sainsbury’s, Bedingfeld Way, 9am to 5pm.

• Tesco, St Saviour’s Interchange, 9am to 6pm.

Chelmsford

• Boots, 43 High Chelmer 8.30am to 6pm.

• Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

• Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 White Hart Lane, 9am to 5pm.

• Morrisons, Copperfields Road, 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road, 9am to 6pm.

• Tesco, Princes Road, 9am to 6pm.

Clacton

• Boots, 15 North Road, 10am to 2pm.

• Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue, 10am to 4pm.

• Prescription 2 You, 89-91 Pier Avenue, 10am to 4pm.

Colchester

• Asda, Petrolea Close, 9am to 6pm.

• Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Plume Avenue, 11am to 3pm.

• Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk, 10am to 4pm.

• Tesco, Highwoods Square, 9am to 6pm.

Felixstowe

• Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road, 10am to 4pm.

• Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue, 10am to 4pm.

Frinton

• Boots, Connaught Avenuenue, 10am to 4pm.

Hadleigh

• Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place, 10am to 12pm.

Halstead

• Boots, 69-71 High St, 10am to 4pm.

Haverhill

• Boots, 15 High St, 10am to 4pm.

• Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road, 9am to 5pm.

Tesco, Cangle Road, 9am to 6pm.

Ipswich

• Asda, GoddaRoad Road, 9am to 6pm.

• Boots, 30 Woodbridge Road East, 10am to 4pm.

• Lloyds Pharmacy, inside Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road, 9am to 5pm.

• Lloyds Pharmacy, inside Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road, 9am to 5pm.

• Morrison’s, Sproughton Road, 10am to 4pm.

• Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road, 9am to 6pm.

Kesgrave

• Tesco, Ropes Drive, 2.30pm to 6pm.

Manningtree

• Boots, Century House, Station Road, 11am to 3pm.

Martlesham Heath

• Tesco, Anson Road, 9am to 6pm.

Newmarket

• Boots, 82 High St, 10am to 4pm.

• Tesco, Fordham Road, 9am to 6pm.

Stanway, Colchester

• Boots, Fiveways Superstore, Peatree Road, 10am to 4pm.

• Boots, Tollgate West, 10am to 11.59pm.

• Lloyds, 1 Western Approach, 9am to 5pm.

Stowmarket

• Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way, 9am to 6pm.

• Boots, 21 Ipswich St, 10am to 4pm.

• Tesco, Cedars Link Road, 9am to 6pm.

Sudbury

• Boots, 12-14 Market Hill, 10am to 4pm.

• Lloyds Pharmacy, inside Sainsburys, Cornard Road, 9am to 5pm.

• Tesco, Springlands Way, 9am to 6pm.

West Mersea

• Boots, 37 Barfield Road, 10am to 4pm.

Woodbridge

• Boots, 58 Thoroughfare, 10am to 4pm.