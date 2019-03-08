Opinion

Suffolk's new chief constable on changing face of policing - and the TV show you should watch

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

In his first column for this newspaper since becoming Suffolk's chief constable, Stephen Jupp talks about changes and challenges facing the force - and which police show people should watch.

It is my privilege to write my first column as the new Chief Constable for Suffolk Police.

The challenges faced by the police service nationally and here in Suffolk are well documented. However, I am clear by listening to you and my staff on what our priorities are. Our principal focus will always be to keep the communities safe and to ensure we do this by focussing on high quality policing, catching and convicting criminals, and making sure that we use your money wisely.

We listened to you and remodelled the way we are now delivering local policing. This has meant we have been able to put more officers back into our neighbourhood teams. We need to continue to listen to you and keep you informed on matters that affect you. It's important you feel confident in sharing information with us so that we can keep not only your area but the whole of Suffolk one of the safest places in the country.

As a result of the precept increase this year we promised extra officers to deal with drugs and gangs and to police our county town.

I am delighted to say that the first new operational proactive team commences next week. This will be followed by two further teams.

Their aim is to focus on those who choose to commit crime by targeting them in an effective way denying them use of the roads, ensuring that we place them before the courts, and create more capacity for our force to become increasingly proactive.

We have also spent your money on investing in technology to make us become more efficient but focussed on tackling criminality. You will be able to read more on this exciting development next month.

I have been a police officer for 34 years and have seen many changes.

I would like to invite all of you who attend the Suffolk Show to come and visit our stand.

You will be able to discuss with the Police & Crime Commissioner and myself your thoughts around how we support you, but equally we have a display of policing of the past, present and future.

As your Chief Constable I will always work with you to understand how we can best face the challenges of today and tomorrow.

I think it is really important that we all realise how policing has evolved, and why we have to do some things today that maybe we didn't do yesterday.

I look forward to seeing many of you at the stand and, for those who cannot be at the Show, please get to know your Neighbourhood Teams and Engagement Officers so that we can continue this dialogue.

In my first two months as Chief Constable a number of significant events have taken place already.

The convictions of those who were responsible for the tragic murder of Tavis Spencer-Atkens was an important statement by all of those involved in the criminal justice process, and I would like to give my personal thanks to all those who helped to bring these criminals to justice, although I know this will only bring a little comfort to the family and friends of Tavis to ease their suffering.

We remain committed to catch and convict those who want to commit such evil crimes but equally to work with communities and partners so that we can work together to prevent such further acts of violence.

In a recent interview I was asked had I been watching Line of Duty - like many of you, yes - what a great drama!

However, I can reassure you none of those behaviours are here in Suffolk or in fact country-wide. The television programme I would draw your attention to though is 'Police Code Zero' - this focussed on the growing number of assaults on police officers. In the police service we are not alone in facing this challenge and indeed many across education, health and the prison service are also suffering. As a community we need to stand by our values and try to prevent these behaviours in our society.

The health and wellbeing of all such staff is critical to how we keep society safe. I hope you feel the same as me.

As I said earlier, we need your intelligence to support our proactive work so if anyone does know the whereabouts of "H" all information would be gratefully received!