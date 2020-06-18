E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Child sex abuse accused due at crown court

18 June, 2020 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of 19 sexual offences against nine children will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

David Brown has been charged with five counts of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13, one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, four counts of attempting to cause or incite a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, six counts of voyeurism or recording a private act for sexual gratification – and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The 39-year-old, formerly of Duke Street, Hintlesham, near Ipswich, was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of the sexual assault of a boy under 13 and bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

All offences are alleged to have taken place between July 2017 and January 2019.

Brown appeared before magistrates last Friday. He entered no plea to all charges and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 10.

