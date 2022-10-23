POLL RESULT: Suffolk chooses who it wants as PM

Suffolk has had it's say on who should be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Pictured is Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. - Credit: PA/Sarah Lucy Brown

Earlier this week, Liz Truss announced she would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.

After the announcement, we asked our readers who they thought should be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The choices were: Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace, Suella Braverman, Boris Johnson, another, or a General Election.

Our poll had almost 2,000 votes and here are the results...

8. Jeremy Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

In last place, with 0% of the vote, was Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt was appointed Chancellor by Liz Truss after the departure of Kwasi Kwarteng, but he is not Suffolk's choice for the top job.

7. Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman departed as Home Secretary this week - Credit: PA

Suella Braverman finished with 1% of the vote.

She was appointed Home Secretary when Liz Truss was named as Prime Minister, but resigned her position earlier in the week.

6. Other

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch in Downing Street in London, following a cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday October 18, 2022. - Credit: PA

Two per cent of people who voted on our poll opted for 'other' when they made their selection.

The final list of leadership candidates has not yet been finalised, but International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch may be one name to look out for.

5. Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace updating MPs in the House of Commons, London , on the latest situation in Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. - Credit: PA

Despite receiving 3% of Suffolk's vote, Ben Wallace will not be standing for leadership this time round.

The Defence Secretary appears to have thrown his weight behind Boris Johnson.

4. Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt - Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt finished fourth in our poll, gaining 9% of the vote from our readers.

Mordaunt announced she would be standing for leadership on Friday, following Ms Truss' resignation.

3. Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak at the Bishops Mill pub in Salisbury watching a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final held at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

RIshi Sunak takes bronze, gathering 21% of our readers' votes.

The former Chancellor lost out to Liz Truss last time round, but has already announced he is running for leadership once again.

2. General Election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Sunday, October 23 - Credit: PA

A general election was the second-most popular choice in the poll, with 28% of readers opting for the chance to put a new party in power.

The next general election is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025, but almost a third of readers would like to see it pushed forward.

1. Boris Johnson

Former prime minister Boris Johnson pledges allegiance to the King as the House of Commons in London, met for the first time since the Queen's funeral. Picture date: Wednesday September 21, 2022. - Credit: PA

In first place, with 36% of the vote, was former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Johnson quit as PM in July following a turbulent 48 hours which saw over 50 MPs quit their positions after a series of scandals.