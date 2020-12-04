E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

See which churches in Suffolk are holding Christmas services this year

PUBLISHED: 16:48 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 04 December 2020

Which Suffolk churches are holding Christmas services this year? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Suffolk churches are holding Christmas services this year? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Christmas will be very different this year affecting many seasonal activities - including religious services.

If you plan to visit a place of worship during the festive season, check how your community is affected by using this comprehensive map, compiled using 118 data.

You may also want to watch:

Government guidelines state that from December 2 in England, places of worship will re-open for communal prayer. There will be variations depending on the tier in each area.

Between December 23 and 27, you can attend a service with members of a Christmas bubble, which applies to all tiers.

For more information and detailed advice on attending a service, visit the government website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flooding causes problems on roads following heavy rain and snowfall

Lower Road in Lavenham flooded this afternoon which resulted in a VW Golf having to be towed and Suffolk Fire rescuing a UK Power Network van Picture: ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY LTD

Lambert on Evans’ public backing, reaching 100 games in charge and the club ‘being on the right track’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Watch ‘the most magical moment’ as more than 50 deer leap across snowy road

Carla Money captured the magical moment more than 40 deer crossed the snow-covered A1101 near Mildenhall. Picture: Instagram/@my.mini.moneys

Delays expected as 44,000kg boat transported through Suffolk

An abnormal load will be transported through Suffolk on Saturday causing delays. This is a similar boat which was transported in a previous year. Picture: KEVIN SMITH

Meet Town’s opposition: A hat-trick of defeats has halted the Pilgrims’ progress

A youthful Frank Nouble in a Town shirt. He will be against his old team when playing for Plymouth this weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT