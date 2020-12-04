See which churches in Suffolk are holding Christmas services this year
PUBLISHED: 16:48 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 04 December 2020
Christmas will be very different this year affecting many seasonal activities - including religious services.
If you plan to visit a place of worship during the festive season, check how your community is affected by using this comprehensive map, compiled using 118 data.
Government guidelines state that from December 2 in England, places of worship will re-open for communal prayer. There will be variations depending on the tier in each area.
Between December 23 and 27, you can attend a service with members of a Christmas bubble, which applies to all tiers.
For more information and detailed advice on attending a service, visit the government website.
