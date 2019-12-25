E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Special delivery! Meet the babies born on Christmas Day in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:45 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 25 December 2019

Kamile Kozinaite and Daniel Walker with their baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Pictre: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kamile Kozinaite and Daniel Walker with their baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Pictre: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was the greatest Christmas Day gift these families could have wished for - with a number of newborns arriving in Suffolk.

Kamile Kozinaite with her baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNKamile Kozinaite with her baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

At West Suffolk Hospital, new mum Kamile Kozinaite went into labour at 5pm on Christmas Eve - 11 days early - and 19 hours later her son Aaron was born, weighing 7lb 5oz.

The little boy is doing well and Kamile and her fiancé Daniel Walker were hoping to be home quickly to enjoy the rest of Christmas.

Kamile, 20, who lives in Newmarket, said: "It is special to have Aaron born on Christmas Day, but he wasn't due to come until January.

"He was our Easter creation so he's now our Christmas baby."

Eden Parrott was born on Christmas Day weighing six pounds and fifteen ounces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEden Parrott was born on Christmas Day weighing six pounds and fifteen ounces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aaron was the third baby to be born on Christmas Day on the maternity ward at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

A few hours before his birth came the arrival of Eden Parrott at 9.34am weighing 6lbs 15oz - to the delight of her newly-married parents mum Cori and dad Georgie.

The pair from West Row found out about the pregnancy on Good Friday - just three weeks before they tied the knot.

Georgie was due to be on shift on Christmas Day as a police constable in West Suffolk - but instead he ended up on Christmas paternity leave!

While enjoying her Christmas dinner at the hospital, first-time mum Cori, aged 28, said: "I always wanted a Christmas baby but I didn't think I'd get it. It's all been a bit of a shock but I feel so privileged to have a healthy baby girl and to have had all the amazing support from the doctors and nurses here.

"It's an unbelievable Christmas present."

Cori had hoped for a home birth and it all seemed as though her labour was going to plan until she was taken to hospital by ambulance at 7am on Christmas morning.

All the maternity staff who are working Christmas Day at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAll the maternity staff who are working Christmas Day at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The midwife arrived at 9pm on Christmas Eve and we got to the pushing stage in the water pool, but she wasn't coming out," said Cori, who works as a hairdresser.

She added: "We had to go into theatre but I'm just so relieved that Eden is healthy and doing so well."

The midwives at West Suffolk Hospital had a considerably busier day than those in Ipswich.

Up until early afternoon, they had not seen a single Christmas baby, however one unlucky boy missed out by only five minutes.

Eden Parrott was born on Christmas Day weighing six pounds and fifteen ounces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEden Parrott was born on Christmas Day weighing six pounds and fifteen ounces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma Wright gave birth to her fourth child, a boy called River, at 11.55pm on Christmas Eve at Ipswich Hospital.

Emma and her husband Andy were not expecting the new addition to the family until January 9 but little River was born 15 days early, shortly before Christmas Day, weighing 6lb 10oz.

