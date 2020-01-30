E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury St Edmunds celebrates national award for its Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 18:39 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 30 January 2020

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016 Picture: GREGG BROWN

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A popular Christmas event that attracts about 130,000 visitors each year has won a national award.

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, run by West Suffolk Council, has been named as the Best Large Speciality market by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

The award was given at NAMBA's annual conference in Birmingham with judges praising how organisers West Suffolk Council link in with the wider community and its work with partner organisations.

The accolade comes just three years after the fayre was voted Best Christmas Market following a poll organised by HolidayLettings.co.uk (from TripAdvisor).

Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are delighted that the Christmas Fayre has won this prestigious national award. West Suffolk Council invests significantly in running and supporting the fayre.

You may also want to watch:

"There is a huge amount of work that takes place to organise the fayre each year, with staff from across the council involved in planning, running and clearing up after the fayre.

"It simply couldn't take place without the efforts of our staff, our marshals, police, our other partners across the town, and the support of town centre businesses and our communities.

"The fayre involves local schools, choirs, community groups, and it attracts huge numbers of visitors to Bury St Edmunds."

She said the feedback from the Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District (BID0 group is that it boosts trade for most local businesses over the four days.

"The fayre also showcases Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk to people from across the UK and the local area has seen a growth in tourism with visitors, national and international coming back throughout the year to enjoy the local area and all that it has to offer," Ms Glossop said.

"Earlier this month, Bury St Edmunds was named alongside Dubai, Costa Rica, and Salzburg in Austria as one of the top 20 destinations in the world to visit - and with the celebrations to mark 1000 years of The Abbey of St Edmund, followed by our award-winning Christmas Fayre, 2020 is already shaping up to be a very exciting year in West Suffolk."

This year's fayre will take place from November 26 to November 29.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Third family raises fears about hospital care after ‘wonderful’ grandmother’s death

Lucy Wheatley, the daughter of Sheila Coley who died after a fall at the West Suffolk Hospital Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Inquest into death of alleged Newmarket murder victim opens

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Private hospital slammed by watchdog and threatened with closure

Cygnet Hospital in Boxted Road, Colchester, has been placed in special measures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24