Bury St Edmunds celebrates national award for its Christmas Fayre

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A popular Christmas event that attracts about 130,000 visitors each year has won a national award.

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, run by West Suffolk Council, has been named as the Best Large Speciality market by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

The award was given at NAMBA's annual conference in Birmingham with judges praising how organisers West Suffolk Council link in with the wider community and its work with partner organisations.

The accolade comes just three years after the fayre was voted Best Christmas Market following a poll organised by HolidayLettings.co.uk (from TripAdvisor).

Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are delighted that the Christmas Fayre has won this prestigious national award. West Suffolk Council invests significantly in running and supporting the fayre.

"There is a huge amount of work that takes place to organise the fayre each year, with staff from across the council involved in planning, running and clearing up after the fayre.

"It simply couldn't take place without the efforts of our staff, our marshals, police, our other partners across the town, and the support of town centre businesses and our communities.

"The fayre involves local schools, choirs, community groups, and it attracts huge numbers of visitors to Bury St Edmunds."

She said the feedback from the Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District (BID0 group is that it boosts trade for most local businesses over the four days.

"The fayre also showcases Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk to people from across the UK and the local area has seen a growth in tourism with visitors, national and international coming back throughout the year to enjoy the local area and all that it has to offer," Ms Glossop said.

"Earlier this month, Bury St Edmunds was named alongside Dubai, Costa Rica, and Salzburg in Austria as one of the top 20 destinations in the world to visit - and with the celebrations to mark 1000 years of The Abbey of St Edmund, followed by our award-winning Christmas Fayre, 2020 is already shaping up to be a very exciting year in West Suffolk."

This year's fayre will take place from November 26 to November 29.