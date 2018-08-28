See what’s on at the Bury St Edmunds Fayre this weekend

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will continue over the weekend.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is in full flow with thousands descending on the Suffolk town to get a first taste of Christmas festivity, but what is in store for the weekend?

The fairground off Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The fairground off Angel Hill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

More than 300 stalls, cookery demonstrations, fairground rides, Santa’s grotto and live music will continue to entertain crowds during the third and fourth day of the four-day festival.

The annual event, which is expected to attract 120,000 people, started on Thursday, November 22, and will run until Sunday with some special events going on over the weekend.

The Haart Community Stage, which is new for this year, will give visitors a chance to sit down, chill out and listen to a range of acoustic acts as well school performances including St Benedict’s School performing tasters of their school production of Beauty and the Beast.

A wintery princess will also be paying Bury a visit, making herself available to have a chat or sign autographs during Saturday, from 3pm and 7pm and on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A brilliant puppet show will be performed every two hours from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday at The Arc Shopping Centre.

Such is the popularity of the fayre, extra trains will be running from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich on Sunday.

Eight additional services will be running both before and after the Fayre in both directions and extra staff will be on hand at Bury St Edmunds Station to assist passengers.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager, said: “Although we are running additional trains and extra carriages, we still anticipate these trains to be full. Extra colleagues will also be on hand to help passengers at Bury St Edmunds.

“We expect trains to be very busy while the market is on and would encourage people to check before they travel.”

Visitors planning to travel by road this weekend are advised that Angel Hill and Hatter Street are now closed to traffic. Lower Baxter Street is now also closed and Angel Lane has become two-way carriageway.

As well as the normal council-run car parks, additional facilities over the event include a cash-only park and ride service, at a price of £10 per car, running from Saxham Business Park, just off the A14.

This is available on Saturday from 8.30am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm.