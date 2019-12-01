E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Christmas fever hits Suffolk as towns gets festive on first weekend of Advent

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 01 December 2019

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

Archant

Things were starting to get festive at the weekend as a series of Christmas events took place.

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLEThe Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

This year's Christmas lights displays were switched on in many locations, and there were also some festive markets.

Sudbury, Felixstowe and Southwold all turned on their lights, with special guests and competition winners given the privilege of flicking the switch.

In Sudbury, the lights were officially switched on by the Town Mayor of Sudbury, Councillor Robert Spivey, and the winner of this year's Christmas Card Competition, Emily Oddie, a pupil at St Gregory's Primary School.

A new lights attraction, the Sudbury Memory Tree, which will bear memory messages dedicated to lost loved ones in aid of St Nicholas Hospice, was also turned on in Old Market Place.

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLEThe Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

You may also want to watch:

Felixstowe Mayor Nick Barber was given the privilege in his home town on Saturday while a range of fun activities were on offer for local families including a Santra's grotto, a street market and a children's candlelight parade.

On top of the festive fun, Woodbridge Christmas Market got underway with hundreds flocking to the Suffolk town to see what was on offer.

Lots of festive goodies were on offer including cakes, Christmas decorations and homemade gifts.

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLEThe Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Talented Suffolk girl is surprise performer on BBC One’s Michael McIntyre show tonight

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds is the unexpected star performing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Talented Suffolk girl is surprise performer on BBC One’s Michael McIntyre show tonight

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds is the unexpected star performing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not the best disguise I’ve ever seen’ - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE

London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt had been working at Suffolk jail

London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt had been working on a project at Warren Hill, in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: INSTAGRAM

Man and woman injured in crash near crossroads

A diversion is in place on the A1094 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas fever hits Suffolk as towns gets festive on first weekend of Advent

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists