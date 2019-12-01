Gallery

Christmas fever hits Suffolk as towns gets festive on first weekend of Advent

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE Archant

Things were starting to get festive at the weekend as a series of Christmas events took place.

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

This year's Christmas lights displays were switched on in many locations, and there were also some festive markets.

Sudbury, Felixstowe and Southwold all turned on their lights, with special guests and competition winners given the privilege of flicking the switch.

In Sudbury, the lights were officially switched on by the Town Mayor of Sudbury, Councillor Robert Spivey, and the winner of this year's Christmas Card Competition, Emily Oddie, a pupil at St Gregory's Primary School.

A new lights attraction, the Sudbury Memory Tree, which will bear memory messages dedicated to lost loved ones in aid of St Nicholas Hospice, was also turned on in Old Market Place.

The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE The Christmas lights in Sudbury were swtiched on this weekend. Picture: TERESA POOLE

Felixstowe Mayor Nick Barber was given the privilege in his home town on Saturday while a range of fun activities were on offer for local families including a Santra's grotto, a street market and a children's candlelight parade.

On top of the festive fun, Woodbridge Christmas Market got underway with hundreds flocking to the Suffolk town to see what was on offer.

Lots of festive goodies were on offer including cakes, Christmas decorations and homemade gifts.