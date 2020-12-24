Santa paws! Spot your pet in our festive gallery

It's not just humans who enjoy the festivities at Christmas.
From warm knitted jumpers to special hats and outfits, Suffolk's pets are getting very much in the Christmas mood.
We asked you to send in snaps of your furry friends all dressed up for the big day and you didn't disappoint.
Pablo is all ready for his first Christmas
- Credit: Keeks Wills
Leopard gecko Kevin sports a special Santa hat
- Credit: Christina Edwards
Rambo the Jack Russell
- Credit: Hayley Leanne Irvine
Nine week old Ralph is so small he fits in a Christmas hat
- Credit: Hannah Lowdell
Casper the cockapoo
- Credit: Em Page
Henry the cob horse is ready to help Santa make presents
- Credit: Charlotte McBurney
Bailey, 1, is sporting a very festive jumper
- Credit: Claire Wilden
Willow the cockerdor is ready to help Santa
- Credit: Sarah Gladwell
Desmond wearing some festive kitty pyjamas
- Credit: Lucy Burgess
Rescued Jack Russell Alfie
- Credit: Julie Earrye
Louie is all wrapped up as a cuddly reindeer
- Credit: Sharon Bird
