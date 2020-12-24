Santa paws! Spot your pet in our festive gallery

Gallery

Sparkles the springer spaniel is all ready to help pull Santa's sleigh - Credit: Lisha Dharmadasa

It's not just humans who enjoy the festivities at Christmas.

From warm knitted jumpers to special hats and outfits, Suffolk's pets are getting very much in the Christmas mood.

We asked you to send in snaps of your furry friends all dressed up for the big day and you didn't disappoint.

Pablo is all ready for his first Christmas - Credit: Keeks Wills

Leopard gecko Kevin sports a special Santa hat - Credit: Christina Edwards

Rambo the Jack Russell - Credit: Hayley Leanne Irvine

Nine week old Ralph is so small he fits in a Christmas hat - Credit: Hannah Lowdell

Casper the cockapoo - Credit: Em Page

Henry the cob horse is ready to help Santa make presents - Credit: Charlotte McBurney

Bailey, 1, is sporting a very festive jumper - Credit: Claire Wilden

Willow the cockerdor is ready to help Santa - Credit: Sarah Gladwell

Desmond wearing some festive kitty pyjamas - Credit: Lucy Burgess

Rescued Jack Russell Alfie - Credit: Julie Earrye

Louie is all wrapped up as a cuddly reindeer - Credit: Sharon Bird



