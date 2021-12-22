Are Suffolk's Christmas Day dips still taking place?

Christmas swim organisers have been making decisions on whether or not to run this years events. - Credit: Archant

Each year swimmers bravely strip off and take a dip off the coast of Suffolk to raise thousands for good causes but some have this year been cancelled due to rising Covid cases.

In Felixstowe, the annual dip organised by St Elizabeth Hospice is going ahead, with organisers putting in place several measures to ensure the event is safe.

Anyone attending has been asked to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test, and social distancing is encouraged, while there will be no on-the-day registration.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said previously: "After not being able to host the dip in 2020, we can’t wait to welcome back our supporters as they the plunge for the hospice this Christmas.

“The Christmas Day dip is always such a popular event full of festive fun and atmosphere and it is the perfect way to start your Christmas morning, all while supporting the hospice."

Christmas swims are a popular tradition in Suffolk, as people brave the conditions for a variety of good causes.

Southwold's Christmas Day swim is also taking place as planned, with organisers encouraging attendees to use face coverings where appropriate as well as keep social distancing in mind.

Southwold and District Rotary club said: "We believe that with the cooperation of the public and the measures we will be putting in place, we will be able to deliver a fun and safe event for all."

A decision on Aldeburgh's Boxing Day swim is expected on Friday, December 24, with organisers hopeful that the event will go ahead, weather permitting.

Lowestoft's Christmas swim has been cancelled for the second year running. The oldest festive swim in the county attracted crowds of around 3,000 to watch the 400 swimmers in 2019, but is yet to return following the Covid pandemic.

Matt Stebbings, event volunteer for SLT Group, said: "Regrettably the organising committee of the Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim are cancelling the event for 2021.

"The organising team consists of representatives from SLT Group, Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, HM Coastguard Lowestoft, St John Ambulance Lowestoft and Lowestoft Lions Club.

“After a lot of hard work, we are truly gutted that the event cannot go ahead once more."

Organisers are asking those registered to swim to consider donating their fee, however refunds are being offered by emailing organisers