A Sudbury church has been recognised for its commitment to the environment after receiving a special award.

St John's Methodist Church, in York Road, has become only the seventh church in Suffolk to be given the silver Eco Award by Christian environmental charity A Rocha UK.

The silver award represented the next step for the church, which had already achieved bronze, and members had to prove their commitment to the planet in different ways including worship, their buildings, community and lifestyle to earn the accolade.

Activities have included eco-themed prayer breakfasts and messy church sessions as well as litter picks in the area.

Gill Phillips, church steward, said: "We are pleased to have reached this stage in our commitment to the environment."

A plaque was presented by the Reverend Andy Jowitt from A Rocha, who called the award "a perfect fit for St John's".

He said: "St John's is a mission orientated church and I see this award scheme as being a key part of being mission orientated."