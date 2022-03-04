Suffolk churches contactless collection pilot raises more than £12,000

Richard Blackwell, treasurer at St Mary Magdalene Church in Debenham, with one of the new contactless devices. - Credit: Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

Churches across Suffolk have raised more than £12,000 as part of a contactless donation scheme – with one person in Haverhill donating £800 in one go.

A total of 30 churches across the county – including parishes in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Halesworth – were given a free contactless device in a bid to offer easier and more flexible options for parishioners and visitors to give money.

The machines recorded more than 1,150 donations between September and January.

Julie Podd, parish resources manager, said: “Our churches have been fantastic in seizing this opportunity to provide easy ways for their congregation and visitors to donate.

“It’s out with the cash and in with the card or phone.”

One of the churches to receive a machine was St Mary Magdalene church in Debenham.

Richard Blackwell, treasurer at the mid-Suffolk church said: “The machine has clearly been well used – we have raised £1,234.50 since we received it in September.

"Given the speed the world is moving, the church had to keep up. Schemes like this are a real opportunity to bring us into the 21st Century."