Incredible sum raised for Suffolk churches

Cyclists and drivers pulled together to raise money for their chosen churches - Credit: Paul Page

Cyclists challenging themselves to visit as many churches around Suffolk have raised almost £200,000 in one day.

The six figure sum has been raised through the annual Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride annual event which happens on the second Saturday in September.

In 2020, £190,000 was raised, which was at that time the highest amount in 10 years despite the challenges of the pandemic.

This year, that total has been bested by almost £10,000.

Some participants were cycling for Dalham at Wickhambrook, on route to Bury St. Edmunds - Credit: Celia Stephens

The event was organised by the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust.

Chairman Geoffrey Probert expressed amazement at the staggering amount.

He said, “The churches and chapels of Suffolk will be so grateful for the efforts of all those who biked, walked or drove their vintage or classic car to raise money that will go towards their upkeep. Raising £200,000 in one day is a huge achievement!”

£15,000 was contributed from the Ride and Stride’s sister event, the Pedal and Drive, which saw 113 veteran and classic cars driving along from various points around Suffolk before assembling at Lavenham.

Some participants took part in the 'Pedal and Drive' sister event in their classic cars - Credit: Carol Challacombe

The funds raised will be split equally between participants’ chosen church or chapel and the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust.

They are a non-denominational Trust helping to preserve churches and chapels in Suffolk. They have continued to give out grants to churches and chapels throughout the pandemic, and welcome applications.

Another Chairman of the Trust, Patrick Grieve, said he was hugely grateful to all those who contributed on September 11.

He said: “Riders and walkers for the Trust surprised us again with another bumper event, raising even more than last year.

"Many thanks to all our loyal and energetic participants, dedicated supporters and generous sponsors. Suffolk raises more for the event than any other county in the kingdom.”