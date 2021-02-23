Published: 2:31 PM February 23, 2021

Suffolk's cinemas are ready and raring to welcome back film-goers - Credit: Leiston Film Theatre

Suffolk's cinemas are excited to be opening their doors back up to filmgoers in the next few months.

Under the prime minister's roadmap out of lockdown, cinemas will be able to open their doors for the first time from May 17.

News that they will be able to welcome customers back has been met with excitement by Suffolk's independent cinemas.

Wayne Burns thanked loyal customers for their support during lockdown - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wayne Burns runs the Leiston Film Theatre and says he cannot wait to welcome filmgoers back.

"Businesses need to be able to open and stay open to recover," said Mr Burns.

"All in all, it's the right tact to take at the moment.

Mr Burns said he knew that filmgoers in the town were desperate to get back and enjoy the big screen.

"I know our customers are very loyal," said Mr Burns.

"We have been inundated with messages."

Mr Burns said that there were plenty of films ready for fans to enjoy in the next few months.

"There's a huge amount of blockbusters waiting to come out," said Mr Burns.

"With the vaccine rollout, people will be able to to return with confidence and we will continue to make sure the place is safe."

The Riverside it looking forward to welcoming film fans to Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

Stuart Saunders, from The Riverside in Woodbridge, said he was very much looking forward to re-opening.

"It will be fantastic," said Mr Saunders.

"I can't wait."

Stuart Saunders said that he couldn't wait for film-fans to return - Credit: Gregg Brown

Mr Saunders said that there had been great interest in the cinema's "at home" offering during lockdown, so he was confident that the town's residents would be coming back.

"I think it's going to be the independent's day," said Mr Saunders.

"I think the chains are going to have a problem with lack of product."

The fate of Cineworld's Suffolk sites is unclear - Credit: Archant

The fate of some of Suffolk's multiplex chains remains unclear at this time.

Cineworld, which has screens in Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds closed all of its cinemas temporarily.

The cinema chain had struggled when blockbuster titles like James Bond's No Time to Die were pushed back.

At the time of the closure, Cineworld said it was not a measure it took lightly and that it would look to re-open when "key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen”.

Cineworld was contacted for comment.