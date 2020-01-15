E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

County council urged to restore full Citizens Advice grant by independent panel

PUBLISHED: 19:02 15 January 2020

A task group has been assessing funding options for Citizens Advice in Suffolk. Picture: CITIZENS ADVICE

A task group has been assessing funding options for Citizens Advice in Suffolk. Picture: CITIZENS ADVICE

Archant

An independent task group assessing funding for Citizens Advice Bureaux has called on the county council to restore its £368,000 annual grant in full.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for enbironment and public protection would not commit to restoring the full £368,000 grant. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILRichard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for enbironment and public protection would not commit to restoring the full £368,000 grant. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

But despite performing a u-turn on proposals to axe funding entirely, the council appears to be unwilling to consider a full grant again.

Suffolk County Council last year announced it would cease its £368,000 annual grant, phased over two years.

The clinical commissioning groups rescued CABs with a zero-hour deal to provide funding for £184,000 for a year, before the county council announced it would provide £120,000 a year for the next three years from April 2020.

The proposed grant cut last year prompted a cross-council task force to be formed with the purpose of assessing CAB funding measures, which has now presented its final recommendations.

In the report, the task group - which featured input from all councils except East Suffolk said: "The task and finish group recommend to the clinical commissioning groups and Suffolk County Council that they work together to ensure that between them a minimum of £368,000 is granted to Suffolk CABs annually beyond 2020/21."

The district and borough councils, which also provide grant funding, are continuing to provide cash which totals more than half a million pounds per year.

You may also want to watch:

The group's study found wider benefits of up to £48million for the economy from CABs.

But despite the recommendations, the county council has failed to commit to more funding.

Conservative cabinet member for environment and public protection, Richard Rout, said: "I appreciate the work that has gone into the report, we are all in agreement that Suffolk's CABs provide important services.

"I have met regularly with Suffolk's CABs over the last year and listened to their concerns.

"They have welcomed our proposed three-year funding settlement, which offers the stability they have been seeking.

"Our expectation is that, over this longer term, they can secure the transformation and additional funding sources that we believe are necessary and appropriate.

"As a funder, we are asking that Suffolk County Council's key priorities are supported, for example reporting on the number of clients presenting with domestic abuse, to those supported in making their homes more energy efficient.

"We believe that this is realistic and we look forward to supporting Suffolk's CAB in the coming years."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

“It’s outrageous” - Dog poisoning attempt shocks rural village

A police investigation has begun after rat poison was put in food targeted at dogs in Barrow in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

“It’s outrageous” - Dog poisoning attempt shocks rural village

A police investigation has begun after rat poison was put in food targeted at dogs in Barrow in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia pledges to sort East Suffolk line travel chaos

Services on the East Suffolk line from Lowestoft to Ipswich have been badly hit by cancellations this week. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Drug-driver nearly nine times over limit banned after crashing car with child inside

Madden was caught when he was involved in a collision on the A133 Clacton bypass in June 2019. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man escapes as fire destroys first floor of flat

Emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in St Andrews Street North in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundhog Day’ – MP criticises mental health service limbo as trust kept in special measures

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: NSFT

Pub to repair thatched roof thanks to Lottery grant

The King's Head, also know as The Low House, is to repair its thatched roof Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists