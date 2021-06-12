Still time to play your part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep

Published: 7:11 PM June 12, 2021

Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club cleaned up the grounds of St Clements Church in Fore street - Credit: Russell Leeburn

The Suffolk Clean Sweep is in full swing, with volunteers doing their bit to keep the county clean this weekend - but have you played your part?

Jason Alexander, founder of Rubbish Walks, goes litter-picking in Suffolk every day to keep his home county clean.

He is taking part in the Suffolk Clean Sweep event by doing a 24-hour litter pick marathon, which started at noon on Saturday (June 12).

Mr Alexander said: "It is quite hard going at the moment. We had a great start at the Cornhill.

Jason Alexander is the founder of Rubbish Walks and encourages people to get involved in litter picking - Credit: Jason Alexander

"I was joined by another avid Ipswich litter-picker, Ruth Longhurst.

You may also want to watch:

"I am now with Caroline, who runs the Chantry Wombles, and we are clearing lots and lots of litter.

"I have filled about 11 bags so far, and I have walked about 12km.

"There is lots of activity and lots of the many Wombles across Ipswich are all doing their bit for their last weekend of the Great British Spring Clean and obviously the Suffolk Clean Sweep weekend.

"We are definitely leaving areas of the town a lot tidier than we found them."

Mr Alexander put out a request for other local litter-pickers to join him on his marathon.

"I kind of planned that I would probably be by myself for the 24 hours," he said.

The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative is to get the county litter-free for Suffolk Day next month - Credit: Jason Alexander

"I have been pleasantly surprised, and I think I have been joined by about 15 volunteers so far."

Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club has also played its part this weekend by collecting several bags of rubbish, as members cleaned up the grounds of St Clement's Church, in Fore Street, Ipswich.

Volunteers have been out and about today playing their part to keep Suffolk clean - Credit: Brad Jones

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: "We'd love to see as many people as possible get involved in this.

"It's set to be a beautiful weekend, so if you're out and about please just take a bag and pick up any litter you see."

Although his marathon has already been a success, Mr Alexander still thinks people can do more to stop the spread of litter.

"It is hugely frustrating, and there are other things I would prefer to be doing," Mr Alexander added

"The way I look at it is I was born and raised in Ipswich and this is my town.

"It may not be my litter but it is my town.

"If you pick up more litter than you drop then you are having a positive impact."

Are you taking part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep? Email your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk