Published: 7:00 AM May 21, 2021

The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative is to get the county litter-free for Suffolk Day next month - Credit: Jason Alexander

Today we are calling for people to join a weekend of action against littering - and help get the county looking its best ahead of Suffolk Day.

The Suffolk Clean Sweep will be taking place on the weekend of June 12 and 13, a week before celebrations for Suffolk Day commence on June 21.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star has teamed up with BBC Radio Suffolk to promote the clean up.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "Cases of littering and fly-tipping seem to have increased in the last year. This weekend of action takes a stand against that.

"There are already lots of people and groups who do regular litter picks across Suffolk, and they do a great job. Today, we are urging even more to get involved.

"It's a great thing to show care and pride in your community, and we hope this will ensure the county is looking it's very best ahead of Suffolk Day on June 21."

Mark Murphy, BBC Radio Suffolk presenter, who has long taken a stand on littering with the Don't Be a Tosser campaign, said: "I love the idea of us all coming together to have a big clean up or clean sweep of Suffolk, especially in readiness for Suffolk Day. We live in a stunningly beautiful county and anything we can do to keep it that way is great."

Jason Alexander, founder of Rubbish Walks, is well known for his efforts in starting local litter picking groups and publicising the effects on nature.

Jason Alexander is the founder of Rubbish Walks and encourages people to get involved in litter picking - Credit: Jason Alexander

"This is a great idea," he said. "The key thing about it is it's a perfect opportunity for someone who has never got involved in litter picking before but would like to try.

"There are lots of local groups across Suffolk who do it every day or weekend and this is a great chance to contact them and get involved — you never know you might stick with it for the rest of the year.

"What we need to remember is we should be encouraging people not to drop the litter in the first place."

The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative coincides with the end of the Great British Spring Clean by Keep Britain Tidy, providing plenty of ways for people to get involved.

There are several local groups for people to contact, including the Chantry Wombles and Litter-Free Felixstowe.

We will be encouraging groups to send us their litter-pick pictures over the weekend, and we'll publish as many of these as we can. Also tell us about your events in advance so we can encourage others to join in.