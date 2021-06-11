News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Will you be taking part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep this weekend?

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:23 PM June 11, 2021   
The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative is to get the county litter-free for Suffolk Day next month

The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative is to get the county litter-free for Suffolk Day on Monday, June 21. - Credit: Jason Alexander

Tomorrow sees the start of a weekend of action against littering in Suffolk — will you be doing your bit?

The Suffolk Clean Sweep will be taking place over the weekend, a week before celebrations for Suffolk Day commence on June 21.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star has teamed up with BBC Radio Suffolk to promote the clean up.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "We'd love to see as many people as possible get involved in this. It's set to be a beautiful weekend, so if you're out and about please just take a bag and pick up any litter you see. 

"We're just over a week away from Suffolk Day, so let's show some community pride and get our county looking its very best."

Jason Alexander, founder of Rubbish Walks, goes litter picking in Suffolk every day to keep his home county clean.

He is doing a 24-hour litter pick marathon starting at 12pm on Saturday.

He said: "I plan to be at each location around the time specified and will be litter picking in the area before moving on to the next location."

Anyone is free to join him throughout the 24 hours and can stay for as long or as little as you wish.

Mr Alexander will be at a range of locations across Ipswich, including the Cornhill, the hospital and the Waterfront.

Mark Murphy, BBC Radio Suffolk presenter, who has long taken a stand on littering with the Don't Be a Tosser campaign, said: "I love the idea of us all coming together to have a big clean up or clean sweep of Suffolk, especially in readiness for Suffolk Day. We live in a stunningly beautiful county and anything we can do to keep it that way is great."

The Suffolk Clean Sweep initiative coincides with the end of the Great British Spring Clean by Keep Britain Tidy, providing plenty of ways for people to get involved.

Let us know what litter picks you are organising (or taking part in) so we can share them with others hoping to join in. 

There are several local groups for people to contact, including the Chantry Wombles and Litter-Free Felixstowe.

Please send any pictures of you litter picking over the weekend and we will publish as many of these as we can. Send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk to be included.

