Suffolk's climate rebels: Meet East Anglia's Extinction Rebellion groups

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion groups in Bury St Edmunds and east Suffolk and Ipswich took part in the protests in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

They have been causing quite the stir in the capital - but closer to home, Extinction Rebellion are operating across Suffolk. Oliver Sullivan finds out more about the county’s climate rebels.

Climate activists in the trees in Parliament Square in Westminster, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Climate activists in the trees in Parliament Square in Westminster, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

To some they are heroes, to others they are a nightmare, although according to the climate change activists, the consequence of ignorance to the climate crisis could be the biggest nightmare the world has ever seen.

The group, whose members are known as “rebels” has three main demands - that the government “tells the truth” about climate change, creates a citizens' assembly and reduces emissions to zero by 2025.

They claim to be non-violent, instead using civil disobedience tactics to create disruption to encourage change. So far these have included “die-ins” where rebels feign death in public spaces, occupying busy areas such as Waterloo Bridge, and standing naked in the House of Commons.

In their “International Rebellion” based in London, more than 1,000 protesters have been arrested, with 71 being charged for offences by the Metropolitan Police.

Members from the Bury St Edmunds branch of Extinction Rebellion in Ilford en route to the protests in London. Pictures: HAZEL STENSON Members from the Bury St Edmunds branch of Extinction Rebellion in Ilford en route to the protests in London. Pictures: HAZEL STENSON

The organiser for the Bury St Edmunds group, Robert Possnet has been charged for involvement in the London protests, while Jason Pettitt from Colchester will be another to face the magistrates in Westminster.

Locally, the group has created delays in a busy road in Bury St Edmunds and by leading a mock funeral procession through Colchester town centre.

Bury St Edmunds member Hazel Stenson, 58 and a full-time child minder, joined the group earlier this year. Alongside her fellow west Suffolk rebels, she walked to London for the protests.

“Contrary to the belief that none of us work, I took a week off to go to London,” she said. “I have a 20-year-old daughter and it keeps me awake at night, the thought of her having kids in this world.”

Red walkers from Extinction Rebellion blocking the path of the Metropolitan Police on Waterloo Bridge. Picture: HAZEL STENSON Red walkers from Extinction Rebellion blocking the path of the Metropolitan Police on Waterloo Bridge. Picture: HAZEL STENSON

Now in the second week of protests, disruption in the capital continues with city workers and taxi drivers among others complaining about unnecessary delays added to their day.

“Our involvement is only a small disruption in the bigger picture,” she explained.

“The Bury group worked as stewards in Parliament Square, making sure we weren't obstructing cyclists or members of the public.

“It is heartbreaking to hear how people say they have been affected by the protests, but new measures need to be taken - it is a human issue that affects every part of society.

Among the red walkers in the Extinction Rebellion protests was former Ipswich resident Brittany Louis. Picture: Laura Parnaby/PA Wire Among the red walkers in the Extinction Rebellion protests was former Ipswich resident Brittany Louis. Picture: Laura Parnaby/PA Wire

“We were being hugged constantly by people thanking us for what we were doing.”

Despite her fellow rebels facing arrest, Hazel holds a positive view of the police, something she says all protesters do.

“The police were lovely,” she said. “There was no antagonism, even when people were taken it was peaceful right to the bitter end.”

A group of activists dressed in red, known as the “red walkers” including former Ipswich resident Brittany Louis, also joined the protest - singing “Police, we love you. We're doing this for your children too” as they blocked their path on Waterloo Bridge.

Bury St Edmunds Extension Rebellion member Hazel Stenson blocking the road in Cambridge earlier this year. Picture: HAZEL STENSON Bury St Edmunds Extension Rebellion member Hazel Stenson blocking the road in Cambridge earlier this year. Picture: HAZEL STENSON

She also added that her partner Max Clarke, a Labour borough councillor for West Suffolk Council, took time out of his campaigning to join the protests with the election taking a “back seat”.

Members of the Bury St Edmunds group are subject to “non-violent direct action training”, where activists are taught how to protest peacefully and keep “good” relationships with police.

It was the “success” of their group that encouraged 38-year-old breakdown mechanic Tina Smith and fellow activists to form the east Suffolk and Ipswich branch.

“We formed our group after meeting each other at a training exercise on direct action in Bury,” Tina said.

“Everyone has come together out of grief and anger -I jumped on board the minute I heard about it as it speaks to me, we can become a real beacon of hope.

“The suffragettes, Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr all used similar methods to us.”

Both groups have confirmed they plan to cause more disruption closer to home through “swarm” street protests.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “When we become aware of any proposed demonstrations on any issue we will always look to engage with the organisers and other relevant partners to ensure any potential disruption is minimised as far as possible.

“Police will always seek to facilitate the right to a peaceful protest, balancing this right with disruption caused to the local community and if necessary and, where appropriate, officers will make arrests using the relevant powers available to them.”