E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Three new areas of Suffolk coast added to ‘Outstanding Natural Beauty’ spot

PUBLISHED: 09:28 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 07 July 2020

Suffolk Coast and Healths AONB is one of two areas in the county, the other covering Dedham Vale and Flatford Mill Picture: PAUL SAWYER

Suffolk Coast and Healths AONB is one of two areas in the county, the other covering Dedham Vale and Flatford Mill Picture: PAUL SAWYER

Paul Sawyer

Three new areas of Suffolk’s coastline are being added to a protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Natural England map shoing the three new areas of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB, close to the Dedham Vale Picture: NATURAL ENGLANDNatural England map shoing the three new areas of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB, close to the Dedham Vale Picture: NATURAL ENGLAND

The environment secretary George Eustice has confirmed that 38 square kilometres of estuaries south of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths area will be included in the AONB.

The Stour estuary, the Freston Brook valley and the Samford Valley are now all included, as well as some areas of the nearby Shotley Peninsula plateau.

These spaces are considered to be some of the most important wildlife estuaries in Europe, with wildfowl and waders now receiving extra protection.

County councillor David Wood, chairman of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB partnership, said: “We are delighted that this order has been confirmed.

The move from environment secretary George Eustice is hoped to promote tourism in suffolk as well as protect wildlife Picture: PAUL SAWYERThe move from environment secretary George Eustice is hoped to promote tourism in suffolk as well as protect wildlife Picture: PAUL SAWYER

“The AONB partnership, made up of public, private and third sector organisations, has had an aspiration to bring the benefits of the designation to a wider area for over 20 years.

“Locally we have always known that the area identified in the Order was outstanding, and with this news we can be confident that the natural beauty of the area will be conserved and enhanced for future generations.”

The move is hoped to benefit local businesses and the tourism industry, with holidaymakers drawn to the beautiful Suffolk landscape and wildlife enthusiasts keen to see the wildfowl and waders that reside in the AONB.

England’s 34 AONBs, nine National Parks and the Broads Authority area represent the country’s finest countryside, spanning from Cornwall to the Lake District, offering a wealth of opportunities for both people and wildlife to benefit from the countryside.

Another 38 square kilometres are now included in the AONB Picture: PAUL SAWYERAnother 38 square kilometres are now included in the AONB Picture: PAUL SAWYER

Designated landscapes cover a quarter of England’s land and are home to over 2.3 million people – with more than two-thirds of people within half an hour of a National Park or AONB.

They also generate more than £20billion for the rural economy, and support 75,000 jobs.

Mr Eustice said: “The Suffolk Coast and Heaths is a landscape rich in history and a source of inspiration to countless artists, writers and musicians, and these extensions are a worthy addition especially during this unprecedented time, when many of us are connecting with nature more than ever before.”

The last time an AONB was extended was the nearby Dedham Vale in 1991, which covers many of the landscapes painted by John Constable, including the historic Flatford Mill.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A120 CLOSED after lorry flips onto side following crash

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle collision, where a lorry has overturned on the A120 at Coggeshall. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

A12 reopens after man dies following Chelmsford crash

A man in his 40s has died following a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three new areas of Suffolk coast added to ‘Outstanding Natural Beauty’ spot

Suffolk Coast and Healths AONB is one of two areas in the county, the other covering Dedham Vale and Flatford Mill Picture: PAUL SAWYER

Labour’s shadow cabinet backs calls for rethink on Suffolk children’s centres

Tulip Siddiq, shadow children's minister. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 50s airlifted to hospital following fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA