Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Published: 7:30 AM May 8, 2021

A motorhome owner and frequent tourist to the Suffolk coast has welcomed a decision to allow larger vehicles in some council-owned car parks.

East Suffolk Council had previously banned vehicles longer than 5.5metres in a number of its car parks, due to the size of the marked bays.

The council said earlier this year that it was planning to review some of the sites, to see if they would be able to accommodate motorhomes.

East Suffolk has now said 12 council-owned car parks, including in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold, will permit vehicles longer than 5.5m after listening to concerns from tourists.

Six of the car parks already have lined parking places, including the site at Southwold Pier, while others will have designated motorhome bays marked out.

Some will remain unlined and have a natural surface.

East Suffolk Council has said vehicles should not exceed than 8m in length, with vehicles shorter than 5.5m allowed in any of the authority's car parks.

A full list of car parks permitting longer vehicles can be found on East Suffolk's website.

Kerry Blair, head of operations at East Suffolk, said: "We understand the frustration of the campervan and motor caravan community who have previously been unable to park in our car parks.

"We have now explored the various options which would enable larger campervans to use our car parks, whilst ensuring parking spaces remain available for cars.

"Lifting the size restrictions on 12 of our car parks was the best option and we are pleased that campervans and motor caravans longer than 5.5m can now use these designated car parks and enjoy a visit to one of east Suffolk’s beautiful towns."

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, previously said the Suffolk coast is one of his "favourite holiday destinations" - but that car park restrictions meant he would have to reconsider.

However, he has praised East Suffolk's decision and said it will attract more tourists to the region.

Mr Cutt said: "I think it's the right move. It certainly means I'll be able to go to places again.

"I'm sure people will want to go now and it will make a difference.

"I have said before we would not be able to visit. We want to stop at these car parks and go for a walk.

"But I'm certainly coming back to Felixstowe, Southwold and Aldeburgh."