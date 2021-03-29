How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

Published: 1:27 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM March 29, 2021

On the. first day of lockdown restrictions easing, people headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy a day out or meet with friends and family - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With the 'stay at home' order no longer in place, many are deciding to head out and about for the first time in months.

For many the first place on their wish-list to visit was the Suffolk coast, with some towns reporting an increase in the number of visitors.

Otchali, Tchenda and Wandi enjoying a day in Aldeburgh on the first day of the easing of lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Southwold was one of the areas that visitors were returning to.

"It's picking up," said Southwold town and district councillor David Beavan.

"It's twice as busy as it was on Sunday.

"It's going to be busier at the weekend."

Despite the easing of restrictions Mr Beavan said he hoped that people would perhaps put off returning to the seaside town until April 12, when businesses re-open, to prevent large crowds in the town.

David Beavan said Southwold was twice as busy on Monday as it had been on Sunday - Credit: Archant

"We are grateful for all the people who have stayed away," said Mr Beavan.

"It is hard though, people have had a year of this."

Mr Beavan said that fortunately nearly all of the town's vulnerable residents had, had their first dose of the vaccine.

To those visiting in the next few weeks Mr Beavan said: "Stay out in the open air and don't congregate in massive groups.

"Stay in the rule six. We really don't want to ruin it now."

Down the road in Aldeburgh, it was said to be a bit quieter.

Susie Medland said that the increase in people in Aldeburgh was gentle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Susie Medland, who runs the Munchies cafe and takeaway said that the town had not been heaving.

Thelma and Erick having fun in the sunshine in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It's not crazy," said Ms Medland.

"It's been gentle and I think it is going to be gentle."

Ms Medland said that she had launched a new takeaway jacket potato bar in time for the easing of restrictions and said that people were buying her platters to meet with friends on the beach.

Aldeburgh was not as busy as some of Suffolk's other towns on the first day of lockdown easing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson said it was great that people were returning to the town but called for caution.

Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson said that people should enjoy the town but take precautions - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We do welcome people back to the town because the resort needs business," said Mr Jepson.

"We want people to enjoy themselves but keep to the restrictions and guidance.

"Enjoy the wonderful coast we have but respect what we can do and we can come out of this permanently."