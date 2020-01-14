E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts for parts of Suffolk as tides rise higher than usual

PUBLISHED: 09:33 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 14 January 2020

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Suffolk Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Suffolk as tides are expected to be half a metre higher than usual in places.

Alerts have been issued for the Suffolk and Essex coast, from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries, and for the tidal Deben estuary.

There will be a possibility of some minor flooding to roads and footpaths between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides, the waterfront at Pin Mill and The Strand at Wherstead, under the Orwell Bridge.

The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will also be closed, while high tide levels are expected at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

Peak tide level at Harwich will reach 2.57m above average sea level at 2.30pm - 0.52m above tide tables.

The surge is expected to fall away over the next few days.

