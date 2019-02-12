Heavy Rain

Suffolk Coastal MP to hold Brexit meeting with constituents

PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 06 March 2019

Therese Coffey will be hosting the meeting this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Therese Coffey will be hosting the meeting this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk MP is to hold a public meeting for constituents regarding Brexit.

MP for Suffolk Coastal Therese Coffey will host the meeting in the Felixstowe area on Friday, March 8 at 12.30pm.

The meeting is strictly for constituents Those wanting to attend the meeting must register their interest with her office before the event to ensure that only constituents attend.

ID maybe required to prove that those who have registered are those attending the event.

Dr Coffey said: “I have received hundreds of emails and letters from residents asking me about Brexit.

“ I am committed to delivering the outcome of the referendum but obviously this is a very complex issue, which I why it is important I make myself available to answer questions.”

To attend the meeting email therese.coffey.mp@parliament.uk or call her office on 0207 219 7164,

