E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We are open’ – Coastal resorts’ message to tourists

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 July 2020

Southwold councillor David Beavan said he hopes tourists will continue returning and helping local businesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold councillor David Beavan said he hopes tourists will continue returning and helping local businesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

‘Please come and visit’ – that is the message echoed by coastal Suffolk businesses as they look to rebuild following coronavirus lockdown.

Businesses across east Suffolk are hoping for a tourism boost throughout summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBusinesses across east Suffolk are hoping for a tourism boost throughout summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The plea comes after lockdown saw businesses hit hard – which companies now hope will be reversed amid an expected summer of “staycationing”.

Major attractions such as Africa Alive! and Pleasurewood Hills have now reopened, while amusement arcades along the coastline and in hotspots like Felixstowe have also opened their doors to tourists.

Annie Willey, brand manager for The Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation, said she is proud of the role businesses have played and hopes the area will see an influx of tourists.

She said: “We know the mix of our rural coast, beautiful seaside towns, stunning landscapes, nature and wildlife are exactly what people are looking for right now.

Tourism boards hope the Suffolk coast will provide a safe and relaxing space for holidaymakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTourism boards hope the Suffolk coast will provide a safe and relaxing space for holidaymakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The peace, tranquillity, wide open skies, offered up alongside bustling market towns and countryside villages provide the perfect setting for people to come and relax and recover from the last few traumatic months.

“The people who have worked so hard to prepare for these visitors can now do what they do best – offer first class places to stay, attractions, experiences and places to eat, we could not be prouder.”

You may also want to watch:

Ms Willey added businesses across the coastline have ensured guidelines are in place to offer those looking to get away a safe and relaxing trip.

Beachside businesses are open again and are hoping for a hot summer - like this kiosk in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBeachside businesses are open again and are hoping for a hot summer - like this kiosk in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “Tourism and hospitality businesses along the coast have displayed incredible strength and creativity to keep going against all odds, to survive and salvage as much of the season as possible.

“It is vital to make sure the balance is right between encouraging visitors to come and being mindful of the impact on local communities. Respect, protect and enjoy is the overall message.”

According to research by Visit East of England, half of the accommodation businesses on the coast reported losses of up to 80% as a result of lockdown, representing between £10,000 to £50,000. In 2018, the tourism industry was worth more than £2bn.

David Beavan, Liberal Democrat councillor for Southwold, originally put up signs asking tourists to stay away during lockdown, but is now looking forward to seeing holidaymakers return to town and help “rebuild”.

“I think everyone knows retail and independent businesses have been hit hard,” Mr Beavan said.

“We have to make the most of what we have in the summer while we have it, as soon enough it will be winter again and there won’t be as many tourists around. We are so lucky to have the wide open beaches in this part of the world.

“But the message is we are open for business and please do come and see us, but remember to be patient and be considerate – there are still guidelines in place and a lot of our older community are still shielding.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenagers arrested after man has ‘substance’ thrown in face

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Lidl buys land at Futura Park to move Ipswich Ravenswood store

Part of this site on the junction of Crane Boulevard and Nacton Road at the junction of Futura Park is being sold to Lidl. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Wickham, Dyer, Bramble, Rhodes and more - Town’s Academy stars who went for big money....or left for peanuts

Clockwise from top left, Richard Wright, Connor Wickham and Kieron Dyer are all former Ipswich Town Academy products who made big money moves Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are open’ – Coastal resorts’ message to tourists

Southwold councillor David Beavan said he hopes tourists will continue returning and helping local businesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Loan of £1m for West Suffolk gym provider from council

Abbeycroft Leisure, which runs gyms such as Newmarket Leisure Centre, pictured, on behalf of West Suffolk Council, has been handed a lifeline of a £1m loan facility by the authority to help recover from the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE