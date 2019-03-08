Local heroes recognised at Suffolk Community Awards presentation
PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 September 2019
Some of Suffolk's most valuable volunteers and important community groups were recognised at a special awards event in Stowmarket this week.
The Suffolk Community Awards were presented at the Museum of East Anglian Life and brought together people from across the county.
The event recognised the outstanding contributions from 14 individuals and organisations. It also included a brand new award 'Suffolk Good NeighbourAward" sponsored by Suffolk Community Foundation.
Christine Abraham, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Suffolk, said: "The new collaborative awards had a record number of entries and it was a difficult task this year for the panels to select the final winners.
"We were overwhelmed by the breadth of activity that people are undertaking for the benefit of others and their local communities. Suffolk should be very proud".
Sally Longmate, Chief Executive Officer of the Suffolk Association of Local Councils, added: "Local town and parish councils are enablers and increasingly making a significant contribution to where we choose to live and it is important to have these awards so we can shine a light on the work they do."
County council cabinet member James Reeder said: "The contribution that local communities make to helping people be, and stay, active is truly remarkable.
"Throughout Suffolk there are a huge array of classes, clubs and events taking place every week that encourage people to get moving. Collectively they have an immense impact on the social, emotional and physical health of the county and for that I salute them."
WINNERS:
CAS Community Awards:
Colonel Probert Award : Hour Community
Ian Campbell MBE Award : Bryan Hall
Village Hall and Community Building Award : Shotley Village Hall
SALC Town and Village of the Year Awards
Small Village of the Year : Bures
Large Village of the Year : Woolpit
Town of the Year : Sudbury
CAS Children and Young People Awards
Andrew Towers Award : Issac Holmes
Roddy Macleod Award : Lowestoft Boxing Academy
Anne Dunford OBE Award : Proud Period
Suffolk's Most Active Community Awards
Most Active Village of the Year : Kirton and Falkenham
Most Active Town of the Year : Bury St. Edmunds
CAS Volunteering Awards
Event Organiser of the Year : Joe Mason
Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering Award : Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne
Suffolk Good Neighbour Award : Cherie Parnell