Local heroes recognised at Suffolk Community Awards presentation

Award winners and organisers at the Suffolk Community Awards at the Museum of East Anglian Life at Stowmarket. Picture: CAS Archant

Some of Suffolk's most valuable volunteers and important community groups were recognised at a special awards event in Stowmarket this week.

The Suffolk Community Awards were presented at the Museum of East Anglian Life and brought together people from across the county.

The event recognised the outstanding contributions from 14 individuals and organisations. It also included a brand new award 'Suffolk Good NeighbourAward" sponsored by Suffolk Community Foundation.

Christine Abraham, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Suffolk, said: "The new collaborative awards had a record number of entries and it was a difficult task this year for the panels to select the final winners.

"We were overwhelmed by the breadth of activity that people are undertaking for the benefit of others and their local communities. Suffolk should be very proud".

Sally Longmate, Chief Executive Officer of the Suffolk Association of Local Councils, added: "Local town and parish councils are enablers and increasingly making a significant contribution to where we choose to live and it is important to have these awards so we can shine a light on the work they do."

County council cabinet member James Reeder said: "The contribution that local communities make to helping people be, and stay, active is truly remarkable.

"Throughout Suffolk there are a huge array of classes, clubs and events taking place every week that encourage people to get moving. Collectively they have an immense impact on the social, emotional and physical health of the county and for that I salute them."

WINNERS:

CAS Community Awards:

Colonel Probert Award : Hour Community

Ian Campbell MBE Award : Bryan Hall

Village Hall and Community Building Award : Shotley Village Hall

SALC Town and Village of the Year Awards

Small Village of the Year : Bures

Large Village of the Year : Woolpit

Town of the Year : Sudbury

CAS Children and Young People Awards

Andrew Towers Award : Issac Holmes

Roddy Macleod Award : Lowestoft Boxing Academy

Anne Dunford OBE Award : Proud Period

Suffolk's Most Active Community Awards

Most Active Village of the Year : Kirton and Falkenham

Most Active Town of the Year : Bury St. Edmunds

CAS Volunteering Awards

Event Organiser of the Year : Joe Mason

Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering Award : Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne

Suffolk Good Neighbour Award : Cherie Parnell