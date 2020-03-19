Video

Coronavirus: The postie who has offered to help hundreds in isolation and other stories of kindness

Bury postman Daniel Goodwin, known as Ken Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

As thousands of us are stuck at home due to coronavirus, members of our community are providing a valuable lifeline.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just got home & found this note from our Postie Ken! Lovely thought @ thought you would likevto know @TurnerLtc @PostOffice pic.twitter.com/azV56gkshg — Mark Cordell (@MarkourbseBID) March 17, 2020

Whether it’s help with delivering groceries or medication, taking our dogs for a walk or just checking we are okay, people are looking out for each other as the COVID-19 pandemic affects all of our lives.

This newspaper is also working with Community Action Suffolk, Suffolk Community Foundation, Suffolk Association of Local Councils and the county council on a new campaign called ‘Home, but not alone’ to support people through the coming months.

MORE: Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

Here are some stories of selflessness:

‘One in a million’ postman helping hundreds on his rounds

Postman Daniel Goodwin, known as Ken, has been a friendly face on his round in Bury St Edmunds for the past eight years.

One of the notes of thanks for Ken Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI One of the notes of thanks for Ken Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

To make sure no-one on his route slips through the net, he has delivered a total of 587 notes through people’s letterboxes offering a helping hand to anyone who is self-isolating.

The 38-year-old has already had a few requests for essentials - medication, wipes, bread and tea - but he has also received dozens of messages of appreciation, as well as gifts including £15 to support his efforts and some homemade jelly.

One resident described him as “one in a million”.

Mr Goodwin’s note read: “If you need help or a few bits of shopping and you are self-isolating then pop a note on your door and over the next few days I will try and get them.”

Mr Goodwin, who has been a postie for nearly 16 years, said: “I suppose it makes me feel better I’m supporting others who might not be able to get the help I suppose. I don’t buy someone a pint of beer to get a pint of beer back.

“I thought I would deliver to the pregnant or elderly, but then I thought I may as well deliver to everybody. I’m like an ox. It doesn’t bother me.”

Lauren Emms is offered to walk people's dogs in Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds while they are in isolation Picture: CONTRIBUTED Lauren Emms is offered to walk people's dogs in Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds while they are in isolation Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the local Business Improvement District (BID) group, was one of those to receive the note from Mr Goodwin.

He said: “My wife Carol had earlier in the week contacted all our immediate neighbours about helping them out with shopping etc, but we do know them all.

“I don’t know ‘Ken’ but we were both very appreciative of his note and presume he delivered it to many homes on his round. Support and offers of help at this difficult time are greatly appreciated so well done Ken!”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Every day we receive reports of our people going above and beyond in the communities they serve. We are proud of the work our people do in the community, which often goes far beyond simply delivering mail and parcels.” ​

The dog groomer who will make sure our pooches get their walks

The CT scan team at Ipswich Hospital are trying to keep on smiling through tht unknown with free drinks from McDonald's today. Pictured: Hayley Gardner, Adam Chapman, Emma Smith, Hannah Walkden, Louise Tanner, Julie Owen, Toni Harvey and Carmel Callan Picture: CONTRIBUTED The CT scan team at Ipswich Hospital are trying to keep on smiling through tht unknown with free drinks from McDonald's today. Pictured: Hayley Gardner, Adam Chapman, Emma Smith, Hannah Walkden, Louise Tanner, Julie Owen, Toni Harvey and Carmel Callan Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lauren Emms, 20, from Elmswell, was keen to offer help locally, but knew her proactive village had already organised for shopping to get to residents in isolation.

As a dog groomer, she knew by helping people’s pooches to get out for their walks, she would be helping the owners too by alleviating some stress.

Miss Emms, a former student of County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds, posted on Facebook: “I would just like to let everyone know that during this rough patch I would like to help when I possibly can.

“Therefore on my days off, I am willing to take people’s dogs for their walks for those who are self-isolating or need to protect themselves. I am a dog groomer, therefore am used to dealing with dogs of all different temperaments.”

Miss Emms, who works at Pets at Home in Newmarket, said she would also cover Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding areas.

She said the response to her free dog walking service had been “amazing”.

Charlotte Durrant, a Macmillan oncology colorectal clinical nurse specialist, and colleagues Debbie Holland, uro-oncology nurse specialist, and Maggie Bingle, prostate cancer nurse specialist at Ipswich Hospital Picture: CHARLOTTE DURRANT Charlotte Durrant, a Macmillan oncology colorectal clinical nurse specialist, and colleagues Debbie Holland, uro-oncology nurse specialist, and Maggie Bingle, prostate cancer nurse specialist at Ipswich Hospital Picture: CHARLOTTE DURRANT

To get in contact with her, email here or call 07446 098996.

To get the latest updates on the coronavirus and other breaking news via email, sign up here.



Here are some other community heroes:

• Prince George House Care Home in Ipswich is asking for messages from relatives and their children, photos of pets or old pictures of the area to help brighten the days of the residents as they are not allowed to have visitors for the foreseeable future.

•The charity SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire (SERVSC), which provides an essential service to five NHS hospitals in the region by transporting blood and blood products, has had all its fundraising cancelled. A spokeswoman said: “We rely on this to continue. We are in more need than ever at the moment.” To support the charity see here.

•Hospital staff wanted to give a shout-out to their colleagues working hard on the front line. Charlotte Durrant, a Macmillan oncology colorectal clinical nurse specialist at Ipswich Hospital, sent a picture in of her with colleagues Debbie Holland, uro-oncology nurse specialist, and Maggie Bingle, prostate cancer nurse specialist.

The CT scan team at Ipswich Hospital are also trying to “keep on smiling through the unknown” with their free drinks from McDonald’s for NHS staff.

For all of our latest news on social media, you can join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group.