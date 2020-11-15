E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Surviving Winter appeal hits £130,000 in three weeks – but more help needed

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 November 2020

The Surviving Winter campaign has raised almost half its target in just three weeks Picture: THINKSTOCK/ MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES

The Rebuilding Local Lives Surviving Winter campaign has managed to raise almost half of its target in only three weeks.

Tim Holder from the Suffolk Community Foundation launching a previous Surviving Winter campaign Picture: GREGG BROWNTim Holder from the Suffolk Community Foundation launching a previous Surviving Winter campaign Picture: GREGG BROWN

The campaign aims to help older people stay warm this winter, while also rebuilding the lives of those negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year it is hoped that the campaign, run by the Suffolk Community Foundation, will be able to raise £300,000 to help the most vulnerable in the county; so far over £130,000 has been donated.

The appeal asks people who receive winter fuel payments but do not need it, to donate it so it can be given out as grants to those who do.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation said: “This year of all years, we were so fortunate that a group of our existing donors has come together in these difficult times to create a £50K match fund, which has really captured the imagination of the generous folk of Suffolk.

The coupon for this year's Surviving Winter campaign Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONThe coupon for this year's Surviving Winter campaign Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

“We knew the effects of the pandemic would hit people even harder this year and the team also decided to extend the reach of those who could be helped to include vulnerable people of all ages.”

“The way that fundraising has started this year has been incredible and we are nudging on half-way to our largest ever £300K target, but there is still a long way to go.

“The next few weeks are crucial for giving as non-means tested government Winter Fuel Payments start arriving in the accounts of everyone over the age of 66 in Suffolk.

“We really hope that the appeal’s ‘Don’t Need it? Please donate it!’ message will reach as many better off people in Suffolk as possible.”

One grant recipient said to Citizen’s Advice: “I have been in hospital with pneumonia and pleurisy several times this year.

“I have to keep warm in the house and so my electricity bills are high - at around £40 per week’.

“In this case, in addition to the grant, the team at Ipswich Citizen’s Advice referred him to Warm Homes Healthy People - another proud partner of the Surviving Winter Appeal - who offered energy advice and ensured that he was on the best energy tariff.”

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times said:“What we’ve seen is the Surviving Winter appeal influence lots of other organisations – they have jumped on board and got involved and really we have seen ‘Team Suffolk’ at its best here.

“One of the most important things for Suffolk when it comes to tackling future challenges is that organisations work together.”

Nelleke Van Helfteren, deputy manager at Ipswich & District Citizens Advice: “This appeal makes all the difference to people across Suffolk, we help older people and vulnerable people access funds to heat their homes in the colder times.”

If you would like to receive individual support from the Surviving Winter Appeal, you can contact Citizen’s Advice on 01473 219770.

To donate to the Appeal, Donate online by visit www.suffolkcf.org.uk, telephone 01473 602 602 (during office hours), visit any branch of Ipswich Building Society to make a payment over the counter or fill in the coupon in today’s East Anglian Daily Times and send a cheque.

