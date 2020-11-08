Best of Suffolk’s charities to be celebrated in live broadcast

A live broadcast is to celebrate the best of Suffolk’s charities and how they have supported the most vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Community Foundation usually hosts an annual review to look back at the work of the area’s voluntary sector.

Tim Holder, the foundation’s head of public affairs, said: “In ‘normal times’ this event is a real highlight of the year - a chance for people to catch up and celebrate all the great work that Suffolk is achieving to rebuild local lives.”

However, following this year’s pandemic, the foundation is instead hosting a live broadcast aired from DanceEast’s state-of-the-art new digital broadcasting studio at its Ipswich Waterfront headquarters.

More than 40 Suffolk charity leaders and inspiring voices have contributed to the project, due to be broadcast at 2pm on Wednesday, November 11 and hosted by broadcaster and author Christine Webber.

There will also be an update on the Suffolk Rebuilding Local Lives Winter Appeal, designed to support vulnerable people during the coming cold season, while there will be more details about the University of Suffolk’s Hidden Needs report.

It will be available on catch-up afterwards for those who miss it.

Mr Holder said that while the usual review event is “very special” and creates a “really good energy that buoys everyone up with positive news”, the broadcast shows charities will “find exciting new ways to keep us all together and reach many people for the first time too”.

He added: “We decided that a live free of charge internet broadcast was what was needed.

“If Suffolk couldn’t actually be in the room, we would go out and capture thoughts, challenges and achievements on film, and present them to Suffolk in a one-hour ‘special’.

“We are so pleased that over 500 people have already signed up to watch but, with no limits on numbers or challenges with geography, this is a wonderful opportunity for people from every corner of Suffolk to pick up a cuppa, pull up the sofa and join us.”

Visit Suffolk Community Foundation’s website and register for details.