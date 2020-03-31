Emergency Fund delivers over £200,000 to grassroots projects in one week

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Archant

The Suffolk Emergency Fund has delivered over £200,000 to over 40 grassroots projects in its first week.

Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

The fund was launched by the Suffolk Community Foundation (SCF) in partnership with the National Emergencies Trust and supported by Community Action Suffolk, Suffolk Association of Local Councils, East Anglian Daily Times, Suffolk County Council, District and Borough Councils and all those involved in Suffolk’s ‘Home But Not Alone’ initiative, to help fight the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable people in the county.

So far over £200,000 is already on its way to over 40 voluntary sector organisations with hopes high that more could be raised members of the public through a range of channels including text.

“Suffolk is pulling together to show its support for this life saving appeal,” said Stephen Singleton, chief executive of SCF.

“Charities and community groups are doing an incredible job under enormous pressure to adapt their existing services and help even more people.”

Amanda Bloomfield, CEO, Gatehouse Caring Picture: GATEHOUSE CARING/PENNY MORGAN Amanda Bloomfield, CEO, Gatehouse Caring Picture: GATEHOUSE CARING/PENNY MORGAN

Over £55,000 of the money has been awarded for the provision of emergency food supplies, £47,000 to charities providing emergency support and advice, over £40,000 to support befriending schemes for the elderly and good neighbourhood schemes.

A further £20,000 has been distributed for projects addressing domestic abuse, family crisis, homelessness, bereavement and other important ongoing issues currently on the increase due to the present crisis.

“When our normal streams of income have been stopped, this emergency funding is absolutely vital in ensuring that we have been able to continue to provide food parcels to those most vulnerable in the community, who already struggle through homelessness, addiction and other family crisis, coupled with the pandemic,” said Amanda Bloomfield, CEO of Gatehouse Caring, based in Bury St Edmunds.

“We are enormously grateful for the significant funding already received from the Foundation and their Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund, which will be used to directly support the increased needs of older people at this time through our “Good Day Calls”.

“We would urge anyone who is able, to donate to the Fund which will benefit so many worthy organisations across the County,” said Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk.

So far £50,000 of the money raised has come from the central National Emergencies Trust.

Existing fundholders with the SCF including The Frank Jackson Foundation, The Suffolk Food and Drink Fund, The Sapphire Fund, The Emergency Food Fund, The Port Community Fund and others have also helped to support emergency frontline projects.

Almost £90K in new gifts has already been pledged to the SCF from existing donors and further £8K has been raised from the general public.

Donations can be made online via www.suffolkcf.org.uk, by calling 01473 786911 or by texting 70085.

To give £5 quote 5SuffolkCrisis, £10 quote 10SuffolkCrisis or £20 quote 20SuffolkCrisis.

Texts cost the donation you have made plus one standard rate message.

